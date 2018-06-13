Le'Veon Bell Won't Sign Steelers Contract Worth Less Than $14.5M Per Season

Don Wright/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell is setting a high price tag for a potential contract extension.

According to ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler, Bell said he won't sign an extension that nets him any less than $14.5 million per season.

That is the value of the franchise tag Pittsburgh placed on him for 2018; however, he has yet to sign the franchise tender.

