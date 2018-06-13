Le'Veon Bell Won't Sign Steelers Contract Worth Less Than $14.5M Per Season

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 13, 2018

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) runs the ball against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Don Wright/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell is setting a high price tag for a potential contract extension.

According to ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler, Bell said he won't sign an extension that nets him any less than $14.5 million per season.

That is the value of the franchise tag Pittsburgh placed on him for 2018; however, he has yet to sign the franchise tender.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

