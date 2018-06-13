Arsenal Transfer News: Bernd Leno Linked Amid Rumours of Completed Sokratis Deal

Lukas Schulze/Getty Images

Arsenal are reportedly in advanced negotiations with Bayer Leverkusen over the signing of goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

According to Sky Sports News, not only are the Gunners making progress on a deal for the Germany international, they are close to finalising a deal for Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos:

SportBild (h/t Sport Witness) have reported the Gunners will have to pay as much as €25 million (£22 million) to get a deal done for Leno and that "things can go quickly" on this transfer.

As noted in the report, both Napoli and Atletico Madrid have been linked with a move for the Germany international, but Arsenal appear poised to win the race for his signature.

It was reported last month by BBC Sport's David Ornstein the Gunners were set to land Sokratis in a £16 million transfer. The 29-year-old has just one year remaining on his contract with Borussia Dortmund.

The Bundesliga duo look set to follow Stephan Lichtsteiner to the Emirates Stadium, as new manager Unai Emery plans for life after long-term boss Arsene Wenger.

It's not a shock the Gunners are looking for a new goalkeeper, as last season Petr Cech showed signs that he is a little past his best. These figures would back that up:

Leno is an interesting option for Arsenal, as he's one of the most gifted goalkeepers in German football, albeit not one of the most consistent.

When he joined Leverkusen from Stuttgart and broke into the first team big things were expected, as Leno showcased a maturity and authority that belied his years, quickly developing into a player many expected to challenge for a spot in the national team on a consistent basis.

He hasn't been able to live up to that potential, though; as noted by FOX Sports' Keith Costigan, Leno often undoes a lot of good work with costly mistakes and lapses in concentration:

Meanwhile, German football writer Stefan Buczko doesn't believe the signing of Leno or Sokratis will shore up an Arsenal defence that's been notoriously leaky in recent seasons:

Arsenal supporters will be hoping that some shrewd coaching can bring the best out of these two new acquisitions. During his time at Sevilla, in particular, Emery showed he could get the best out of players with plenty of potential.

Leno has all the tools to become a fine goalkeeper and a change of scenery, especially at a club like Arsenal, may give him the platform to refocus and develop. However, based on his recent displays in Germany it's not an acquisition that's going to strike fear into the rest of the Premier League.