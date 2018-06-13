Tom Brady Reportedly Golfed with Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler Before US Open

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Tom Brady skipped the voluntary portion of the New England Patriots' offseason activities, but he made time for a pair of superstars on the golf course.

According to Tim Rosaforte of Golf Channel (via Josh Berhow of Golf.com), the quarterback played a round of golf Tuesday with Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler as well as investment banker Jimmy Dunne.

Mickelson and Fowler are each seeking their first career U.S. Open title this week at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, but Tuesday's round instead took place at nearby Friar's Head Golf Club in New York.

This isn't the first time Brady has mixed it up with an elite golfer before a big tournament. He also played with Dunne, Jordan Spieth and Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank at Augusta National last March a few weeks before the 2017 Masters.

While Brady still intends to return to the Patriots this season, the 40-year-old seems to be enjoying his offseason.