Portugal vs. Spain Betting Odds Preview, World Cup 2018 Prediction, Analysis

A pair of European powerhouses clash as World Cup Group B action kicks off with Friday's Portugal vs. Spain matchup at Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi. Spain has gone undefeated since making an early exit from Euro 2016 with consecutive losses to Croatia and Italy, but has been forced to settle for draws in three of five friendly outings ahead of this year's tournament.

Meanwhile, Portugal has emerged as a force at recent events, picking up their first-ever major tournament victory at Euro 2016 after reaching the semi-finals four years earlier, and also advancing to the semi-finals at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup. However, Portugal has advanced past the group stage just twice in their past five FIFA World Cup appearances.

Portugal vs. Spain World Cup matchup analysis

Friday's Group B clash marks the first meeting between these Iberian rivals since the semi-finals of Euro 2012. After the two sides played to a scoreless draw through 120 minutes, Spain eked out a narrow 4-2 win on penalties to continue their march to a second straight European title.

Portugal tallied a 4-0 win over Spain in a 2010 friendly, but the Spaniards prevailed in their only previous meeting at the World Cup, a 1-0 win in the Round of 16 in 2010. This time around, it is Portugal entering the tournament as European champions, and Spain seeking redemption after failing to advance from the group stage four years ago. However, Portugal must overcome an 0-0-4 record in their past four World Cup dates with European opponents.

With these two sides sitting atop the Group B odds, this matchup brings on added importance, with the winner likely to emerge as the favorite to finish atop the Group B table and earn a favorable Round of 16 matchup with the second-place finisher in Group A.

