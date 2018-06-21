Jacob Evans NBA Draft 2018: Scouting Report for Golden State Warriors' Pick

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors selected Jacob Evans in the 2018 NBA draft with the No. 28 overall pick.

He won scouts over this year with eye-test results over statistics. Evans wasn't a high-level scorer at Cincinnati, but he thrived in a jack-of-all-trades role.

Quick hitters

Size: 6'5½"

Weight: 199.6 pounds

Wingspan: 6'9¼"

Reach: 8'6½

Pro-player comparison: Courtney Lee

Offensive strengths

Evans has enough size and length for either wing position. He plays on and off the ball as a spot-up shooter and pick-and-roll ball-handler. Evans shot 37.0 percent from three as a junior and 41.8 percent as a sophomore. He was an excellent passer off ball screens to the roll man, ranking in the 85th percentile in that area. Evans averaged 3.1 assists to 1.8 turnovers, often playing the role of facilitator. In isolation, he can attack or separate into a balanced pull-up jumper.

Offensive weaknesses

Evans doesn't have a go-to skill on offense. He can set up a teammate, but he isn't a dynamic playmaker. He only got to the free-throw line 4.1 times per 40 minutes this past season. He shot 34.8 percent on dribble jumpers and 6-of-19 on runners, and he isn't a high-level shot-creator for himself. Athletically, he's relatively average for the position.

Defensive outlook

Evans' coaches will value his ability to check multiple positions on defense, where he has a good mix of size, strength, length and quickness. He's tough and physical, and he averaged 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. Evans was a key cog in a Cincinnati defense that ranked No. 2 this season and No. 15 in 2016-17, per KenPom.com.

Rookie-year projection

Evans will have his chance to crack the rotation right away with his NBA body, two-way versatility and fearless approach. He'll play a supporting role that asks him to make open shots, find open teammates and give his defensive assignment a tough time. He'll likely struggle to score at times, much as he did this past season. But he'll be able to take on minutes as a rookie and hold his own.

Projected role: Three-and-D role player

Evans' three-and-D potential should hold value for years to come. He could mirror Lee, who has stuck around the NBA for years without being an advanced one-on-one scorer. Like Lee, Evans will try to score off zero to one or two dribbles. In the meantime, he'll move the ball and add defensive toughness. He's a low-upside pick, but he could play from day one and carve out a decade-long NBA career.

Stats courtesy of Synergy Sports and Sports Reference. Measurements courtesy of NBA.com.