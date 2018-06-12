Barcelona Transfer News: Jasper Cillessen Wants Exit Amid Premier League Rumours

Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen continues to be linked with a Premier League transfer, and according to the latest rumours, he is keen to leave the club and has told those closest to him.

According to RAC1 (h/t Sport), the Dutchman will not force a move and rather see whether Barcelona accept any offers. The report mentions Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea as Premier League suitors and added Napoli to the list of potential destinations.

Cillessen previously told Fox Sports (h/t Marca) his future will depend on the Blaugrana: "Arsenal and Liverpool are good clubs, but I have to accept [Barcelona's] decision and continue here. I will wait for the pre-season to find out what the club decides. If they want to keep me, I have to accept it because I signed a five-year contract."

The 29-year-old has been with Barcelona since 2016 and has mostly backed up Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who has joined the ranks of elite goalkeepers in that span. Cillessen has impressed when given the chance, but he's unlikely to ever surpass Ter Stegen and is too old to spend all this time on the bench.

The Netherlands international needs to play to keep his spot as his country's No. 1. Arsenal and Liverpool both need upgrades at the position, and Chelsea may have to find an alternative to Thibaut Courtois, as the Belgian has yet to sign a new deal.

Everything will likely come down to Barcelona, and according to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Goal's Ronan Murphy) they are already looking at replacements:

Perhaps the biggest key will be the Catalans' asking price―Cillessen's buyout clause is €60 million (nearly £53 million) and that's far too much for a solid goalkeeper with limited upside.

Per the report, no club has approached the Spanish champions just yet, but there's plenty of time left in the transfer window.

