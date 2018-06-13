US Open 2018 Odds: Examining Betting Lines for Underrated Picks

David Dermer/Associated Press

Much of the spotlight at major golf tournaments focuses on the stars of the game, but there are plenty of underrated players who could challenge over four rounds.

That rings true for the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, as the world's best golfers converge on Suffolk County, New York in an attempt to tame of the sport's most difficult courses.

If you sift through the long list of participants, you'll find a few names that may intrigue you and end up as your long shot betting picks for the weekend.

Below is a look at three golfers in good form with decent major records who could make a splash starting Thursday at the 118th U.S. Open.

Underrated Picks (Odds via OddsShark)

Bryson DeChambeau (+4,000; Bet $100 to win $4,000)

Bryson DeChambeau has been in solid form since The Masters, as he's earned a trio of top five finishes, including a win at The Memorial, which served as his final tune-up event for the U.S. Open.

Although he possesses a pair of PGA Tour victories in his career, the 24-year-old hasn't been able to translate his play into success at major tournaments.

DeChambeau finished in a tie for 38th at The Masters after taking second at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

There's plenty of reasons to be skeptical about DeChambeau going into Shinnecock Hills, especially since he missed the cut at two of the last three U.S. Opens.

However, DeChambeau carries hope in the eyes of bettors because he tied for 15th at the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club.

Given his recent form, DeChambeau is worth a shot, but there's also reason to stay away because of his major history, which is why he's not being considered as a favorite.

Tony Finau (+6,600)

The last time we saw Tony Finau he was battling through the course at Augusta National Golf Club with an injured ankle suffered in the Par 3 Contest.

Finau ended up in a tie for 10th at The Masters, and three weeks later he took sixth at the Zurich Classic.

After taking 13th at The Memorial, Finau struggled at the FedEx St. Jude Classic and missed the cut, a performance that could scare off some bettors.

What makes Finau an intriguing betting prospect for the U.S. Open is his handful of top 20 performances over the last four years at major tournaments.

In addition to his 10th-place tie at Augusta in April, Finau tied for 10th at the 2015 PGA Championship, and he placed in a tie for 14th at the 2015 U.S. Open.

With confidence gained from Augusta and his past major showings, Finau could be poised to work his way up the leaderboard and contend throughout the four days of the tournament.

Francesco Molinari (+6,000)

Italian Francesco Molinari doesn't inspire a ton of confidence with his major history, but his recent results on the European Tour strike up intrigue.

The 35-year-old, who is fighting for a spot on the European Ryder Cup team, won the BMW PGA Championship and took second at the Italian Open before coming back over to the United States.

The pair of overseas results were a welcome sight to Molinari, who missed the cut at The Players Championship, which was his last tournament on American soil.

Although he's sporadically found his way near the top of the leaderboard at majors, especially the U.S. Open, where his best finish is a tie for 23rd in 2014, Molinari is worth a shot when it comes to the betting process because of his recent string of results.

