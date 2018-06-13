US Open Field 2018: Best Odds, Picks for Shinnecock Hills Sleepers and Favorites

Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

One hundred and fifty-six golfers will participate in the 2018 U.S. Open.

At the front of the field are household names, who are expected to be in contention for the second major of the season at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club.

In addition to some of the world's top golfers, there are some sleepers in the field that could make a surprise run at the top of the leaderboard from Thursday to Sunday.

Below is a look at a few of the sleepers to watch, as well a pair of favorites to look out for.

Best Odds (via OddsShark)

Dustin Johnson (+800; Bet $100 to win $800)

Rory McIlroy (+1,400)

Justin Thomas (+1,400)

Justin Rose (+1,400)

Jordan Spieth (+1.600)

Jason Day (+1,800)

Tiger Woods (+1,800)

Rickie Fowler (+1,800)

Brooks Koepka (+2,000)

Sleeper Picks

Louis Oosthuizen (+6,000)

Although he always seems to be in the mix for major titles, Louis Oosthuizen still flies under the radar in the build-up to tournaments.

The 35-year-old finished in a tie for second on three occasions since the start of 2015, and he placed in a tie for 12th at The Masters.

Cooper Neill/Associated Press

Since leaving Augusta, Oosthuizen has a pair of top five finishes at the Zurich Classic and Fort Worth Invitational, as well as a 13th-place mark at The Memorial.

However, mixed in between those results are two missed cuts at the Wells Fargo Championship and The Players Championship.

While his form has been mixed in April, May and June, Oosthuizen usually pokes his head into contention at some point during a major weekend, which makes him an intriguing bet at such high odds.

Xander Schauffele (+10,000)

Xander Schauffele has a small major tournament resume, but he impressed in his lone U.S. Open appearance a year ago at Erin Hills Golf Club.

The 24-year-old finished in a tie for fifth, and he could end up at the top of the leaderboard again at Shinnecock Hills.

John Raoux/Associated Press

Schauffele flashed the potential to shine at big tournaments at The Players Championship in May, as he finished in a tie for second with three rounds in the 60s.

Although there are a few major results to back up Schauffele, he missed the cut in his last two starts, which is a bit of a red flag entering the U.S. Open.

If he plays more like the competitor we saw 12 months ago, Schauffele could be in contention Saturday and Sunday, which is why he's worth a shot with long odds.

Favorite Picks

Dustin Johnson (+800)

Dustin Johnson couldn't have asked to be in a better situation entering the U.S. Open, as he won the final tune-up for the second major of the season.

The No. 1 golfer in the world conquered the FedEx St. Jude Classic with a quartet of low rounds in the 60s, including a second-round 63.

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

Since ending The Masters in a tie for 10th, Johnson hasn't finished outside of the top 20 in four events, with an eighth-place mark at The Memorial coming the week before his triumph in Memphis.

Johnson leads the PGA Tour in scoring average at 68.827, ranks second in birdie average at 4.80 and is 20th in greens in regulation.

In addition to being one of the best in-form golfers in the world, Johnson has a previous U.S. Open title in his possession from 2016, and in the two years prior to that he finished in the top five.

With a U.S. Open resume that stands tall over most of the field, Johnson carries plenty of experience on the difficult courses to match his incredible form, which makes him an easy pick to win it all at Shinnecock Hills.

Justin Thomas (+1,400)

Justin Thomas is one of the few golfers putting together a comparable season to the one Johnson is having.

The No. 2 player in the Official World Golf Ranking began the season, which started in October, in incredible form, as he reeled off a pair of victories.

John Raoux/Associated Press

Since finishing in a tie for 17th at The Masters, Thomas recorded six rounds in the 60s, including three in his most recent start at The Memorial, where he ended up in a tie for eighth.

Although he doesn't have the impressive track record at the U.S. Open like Johnson, Thomas was able to finish in the top 10 a year ago, which is a positive sign heading into Shinnecock Hills.

Thomas also carries the experience of winning a major, as he took first at the 2017 PGA Championship.

On a course as treacherous as Shinnecock Hills, every ounce of experience in major tournaments will be exhausted to stay at the top of the leaderboard.

Statistics obtained from PGATour.com.