US Open Tee Times 2018: Pairings and Predictions for Thursday Schedule

The second major of the golf season gets underway early Thursday morning, as Shinnecock Hills Golf Club hosts the 2018 U.S. Open.

The first six of 156 players in the field leave the first and 10th tees at 6:45 a.m. ET, with some of the world's best players hitting the course a hour later.

While there will be plenty of intrigue surrounding the morning threesomes, the spotlight will come out for the afternoon session, when Tiger Woods tees off alongside the two best players in the world at the moment.

Just like every opening round does, Thursday will provide us with unexpected storylines, but there are a few we can predict based off what we've seen in past majors.

Thursday US Open Tee Times

All Times ET

6:45 a.m.: Harold Varner, Scott Piercy, Matthieu Pavon

6:45 a.m.*: Scott Stallings, Sebastian Munoz, Matthew Southgate

6:56 a.m.: Michael Putnam, Scott Gregory, Will Zalatoris

6:56 a.m.*: Trey Mullinax, Matt Parziale (Amateur), Jason Scrivener

7:07 a.m.: Brendan Steele, Chesson Hadley, Harry Ellis (Amateur)

7:07 a.m.*: David Bransdon, Eric Axley, Tyler Duncan

7:18 a.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Dylan Fritelli, Doug Ghim (Amateur)

7:18 a.m.*: Garrett Rank (Amateur), Mackenzie Hughes, Aaron Baddeley

7:29 a.m.: Louis Oosthuizen, Jimmy Walker, Justin Rose

7:29 a.m.*: Alexander Levy, Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay

7:40 a.m.: Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka, Jason Day

7:40 a.m.*: Paul Casey, Satoshi Kodaira, Branden Grace

7:51 a.m.: Danny Willett, Tyrrell Hatton, Ian Poulter

7:51 a.m.*: Zach Johnson, Charl Schwartzel, Patrick Reed

8:02 a.m.: Kevin Chappell, Andrew Johnston, Daniel Berger

8:02 a.m.*: Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth

8:13 a.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Matt Kuchar

8:13 a.m.*: Hideki Matsuyama, Marc Leishman, Rickie Fowler

8:24 a.m.: Thorbjorn Olesen, Shubhankar Sharma, Patrick Rodgers

8:24 a.m.*: Charles Howell, Bill Haas, Charley Hoffman

8:35 a.m.: Lanto Griffin, Tom Lewis, Jacob Bergeron (Amateur)

8:35 a.m.*: Sungjae Im, Russell Knox, Matthew Wallace

8:46 a.m.: Kristoffer Reitan (Amateur), Luis Gagne (Amateur), Cole Miller

8:46 a.m.*: Shintaro Ban (Amateur), Sung Joon Park, Tim Wilkinson

8:57 a.m.: Mickey DeMorat, Tyler Strafaci (Amateur), Calum Hill

8:57 a.m.*: Dylan Meyer, Sulman Raza, Chris Naegel

12:30 p.m.: Sam Burns, Brian Gay, Dean Burmester

12:30 p.m.*: Matthew Jones, Ryan Fox, Shota Akiyoshi

12:41 p.m.: Ryan Evans, Chun An Yu (Amateur), Wenchong Liang

12:41 p.m.*: Paul Waring, Theo Humphrey (Amateur), Ted Potter

12:52 p.m.: Russell Henley, Aaron Wise, Peter Uihlein

12:52 p.m.*: Richy Werenski, Roberto Castro, Ollie Schniederjans

1:03 p.m.: Tony Finau, Luke List, Gary Woodland

1:03 p.m.*: Noah Goodwin (Amateur), Richie Ramsay, Kenny Perry

1:14 p.m.: Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm, Rafa Cabrera Bello

1:14 p.m.*: Keegan Bradley, Emiliano Grillo, Xander Schauffele

1:25 p.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Francesco Molinari, Alex Noren

1:25 p.m.*: Lucas Glover, Webb Simpson, Graeme McDowell

1:36 p.m.: Cameron Smith, Kyle Stanley, Pat Perez

1:36 p.m.*: Ernie Els, Steve Stricker, Jim Furyk

1:47 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods

1:47 p.m.*: Henrik Stenson, Adam Scott, Martin Kaymer

1:58 p.m.: Haotong Li, Si Woo Kim, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

1:58 p.m.*: Kevin Kisner, Ross Fisher, Adam Hadwin

2:09 p.m.: Jason Dufner, Braden Thornberry (Amateur), Brandt Snedeker

2:09 p.m.*: Shane Lowry, Byeong Hun An, Chez Reavie

2:20 p.m.: Rikuya Hoshino, Ryan Lumsden (Amateur), James Morrison

2:20 p.m.*: Lucas Herbert, Brian Stuard, Stewart Hagestad (Amateur)

2:31 p.m.: Cameron Wilson, Will Grimmer (Amateur), Philip Barbaree (Amateur)

2:31 p.m.*: Franklin Huang (Amateur), Sebastian Vazquez, Michael Miller

2:42 p.m.: Rhett Rasmussen (Amateur), Michael Hebert, Michael Block

2:42 p.m.*: Christopher Babcock, Timothy Wiseman (Amateur), David Gazzolo

*-group starts on the 10th hole.

Thursday Predictions

Woods Makes Nice 1st Impression at Shinnecock

It's been 10 years since Tiger Woods last won a major, and while he may not come away with the U.S. Open crown at Shinnecock Hills, he will put himself in position to challenge Thursday.

Woods played solid golf after The Masters, as he recorded five rounds in the 60s, including a pair at The Memorial, which served as his final tune-up for the U.S. Open.

As crazy as this might sound, Woods could be facing the least amount of pressure in his threesome, as he'll be playing alongside the top two golfers in the world, Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas.

David Dermer/Associated Press

With many expecting Johnson and Thomas to be in contention entering Sunday, they're in need of producing solid first-round scores.

Given his current level of play, an impressive first round for Woods would put him a few strokes off the lead entering the second round.

An ideal score for Woods would be a 72 or 73, the latter of which would be the same as his first-round mark at The Masters.

With the course expected to be difficult to master, a score around even par, which would be 70, would be seen as a success.

Trio of Johnson, Schwartzel and Reed Achieves Early Success

One of the marquee morning groups has a chance to fly under the radar and end up producing three nice rounds.

Zach Johnson, Charl Schwartzel and Patrick Reed are all major champions, but they'll be overshadowed by the trio of Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth, who start at the 10th tee 11 minutes after their 7:51 a.m. ET start.

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Each of the three veteran players should be able to navigate the course with precision shots, and they won't take too many risks knowing how much can be lost on the first day of a major.

Reed enters the U.S. Open with the most buzz because of his title at The Masters, but don't count out Johnson and Schwartzel, who have 14 combined top 10 performances in major tournaments.

Going out in the morning could also help Johnson, Schwartzel and Reed because the course will be fresh, as they'll be the seventh group to leave the 10th tee.

There's no guarantee all three will be in the mix for the title Sunday, but they'll do enough Thursday to put their names in the conversation moving into the second round.

Statistics obtained from PGATour.com.