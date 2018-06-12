2018 NBA Draft Trade Rumors: Kings, Mavericks Interested in Moving Back

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks are reportedly interested in either trading their first-round pick or moving back in the 2018 NBA draft.

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported the Kings are in the "asset-stacking business," while the Mavericks are looking for a deal that could help them compete for the playoffs in 2018-19.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

