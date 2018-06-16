World Cup 2018: Saturday's Match Odds and Updated Group Predictions

Pavel Golovkin/Associated Press

Groups C and D will get under way during Saturday's 2018 FIFA World Cup action, as both Argentina and France start their title bids with opponents they should beat.

The oddsmakers are heavily favouring Les Bleus in their clash with Australia, and the Albiceleste are also the clear favourites over Iceland. Elsewhere, Peru take on Denmark, and Croatia face off with Nigeria.

Here's a look at the match odds, courtesy of OddsShark:

France (23-100) vs. Australia (14-1), draw (24-5)

Argentina (41-100) vs. Iceland (13-2), draw (67-20)

Peru (29-10) vs. Denmark (26-25), draw (9-4)

Croatia (13-20) vs. Nigeria (19-4), draw (53-20)

Group C

France are the clear favourites in Group C, with many anticipating a showdown between Peru and Denmark for second place. The European side are more accomplished and have more high-end talent, but Peru enter the tournament in excellent form and are on most dark-horse lists.

As shared by Gracenote Live, punters may be inclined to bet on a draw between these two sides, given they're both enjoying long unbeaten streaks:

Australia have won their last two friendlies ahead of the tournament, beating the Czech Republic and Hungary. The Socceroos will be hopeful of an upset after watching Les Bleus struggle to a 1-1 draw in their last outing against the United States.

For France, health could be key. Per L'Equipe (h/t Get French Football News), Samuel Umtiti and Djibril Sidibe are major doubts to face Australia, and Kylian Mbappe's status is also up in the air.

Prediction: France win the group, Peru beat Denmark to second place.

Group D

Similar to Group C, Group D has one team that appears to be an overwhelming favourite, and everyone is expecting Argentina to cruise to the next round. Lionel Messi and his team-mates will start their campaign against Iceland, the feel-good story of Euro 2016 who are out to prove their Cinderella run to the quarter-final there was no fluke.

The tiny nation haven't won in their last four outings, but they did win a remarkably tough qualifying group to get to Russia―beating Croatia, Ukraine and Turkey to the finish line.

Sports Illustrated did a wonderful feature on Iceland and their unique position in football:

On paper, Croatia have the second-strongest team in the group, but they have often failed to put it all together in the past. When they're on their game, Luka Modric and company can beat just about anyone, but consistency over the course of a full tournament is an issue.

People can't stop talking about Nigeria's kit, but going off their recent record, that's about the only thing the Super Eagles will contribute in Russia. They've won just a single match since CHAN, and have lost four of their last five friendlies.

Prediction: Argentina top the group ahead of Croatia.