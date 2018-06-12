Mookie Betts, Jose Altuve Among Top AL 2018 MLB All-Star Vote Leaders

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The first ballot update for the American League All-Star voting was released on Tuesday, with Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts and Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve leading the voting by a substantial margin:

Neither is a surprise. Betts leads all of baseball with a .354 batting average, adding 17 homers and 37 RBI, while Altuve—the defending AL MVP—is hitting .342 with five homers, 34 RBI, 40 runs and 10 steals.

There aren't many surprises in the first AL balloting.

New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez leads all catchers in the AL with 12 home runs. Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu leads all first baseman in RBI (38) to go along with 10 dingers.

Cleveland third baseman Jose Ramirez leads all AL players at his position in homers (19) and RBI (43). Baltimore Orioles shortstop Manny Machado leads his position in home runs (18) and RBI (50). Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez leads all MLB players in RBI (54) and is tied for first among MLB players in home runs (21) with Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout.

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has bashed 18 home runs and 45 RBI, continuing to produce like one of the game's deadliest power hitters.

Frankly, it's hard to find any snubs in the initial voting. The players leading the way are all having superb seasons.

The next AL voting update will be released next Tuesday, according to MLB Communications.