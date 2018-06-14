The Biggest Trade Needs for Each 2018 MLB Contender

0 of 17

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

Major League Baseball's July 31 trade deadline is drawing ever closer, so contenders had better get their shopping lists ready.

In case they need it, we're here to provide help.

We'll look at the biggest trade needs for each of the 17 contenders—any club over .500 or, apart from the woeful Minnesota Twins, within five games of a playoff spot—around MLB. These are weaknesses that stick out like the sorest of thumbs and for which there are no readily available in-house solutions.

We'll go in alphabetical order by city.

Note: Records and stats are accurate through play on Tuesday, June 12.