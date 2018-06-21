Grayson Allen NBA Draft 2018: Scouting Report for Utah Jazz's Pick

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The Utah Jazz have selected Grayson Allen in the 2018 NBA draft with the No. 21 overall pick.

Few prospects enter the league with more college experience, production, high-level wins and controversy. As a senior, Allen managed to avoid trouble while averaging 15.5 points and a career-best 4.6 assists per game. He'll have the challenge of adjusting from being one of Duke's focal points to an NBA role player.

Quick hitters

Size: 6'4 ½"

Weight: 198 pounds

Wingspan: 6'7 ¼"

Reach: 8'1"

Pro-player comparison: Delonte West

Offensive strengths

Shot-making will carry Allen. He topped 80 threes for the third consecutive season, showing the ability to shoot off the catch or while running off a screen. He was more accurate when guarded (46.3 percent) compared to when open. An explosive athlete, Allen also had a habit of scoring off dribble handoffs, generating 1.295 points per possession (94th percentile). He also improved as a playmaker, ranking in the 65th percentile as a passer out of pick-and-rolls.

Offensive weaknesses

Despite impressive athleticism, Allen shies from contact at the rim, where he only makes 41.7 percent of his attempts. He isn't an efficient one-on-one scorer (9-of-27). And if his jump shot is off, chances are, so is his game. Inconsistency has been a problem throughout his career. Allen can be streaky, but he struggles to snap out of mid-game slumps.

Defensive outlook

There are major questions about Allen's defensive outlook. Opposing ball-handlers easily shook free or beat him outright. He doesn't have strong anticipation, and he lacks length to compensate. NBA coaches will have a tough time playing him for long stretches if he can't contain dribble penetration from the perimeter. On the bright side, he did average a career-best 1.7 steals as a senior. And he recorded the fastest lane agility time at the combine (10.31 seconds).

Rookie-year projection

In terms of efficiency and production, Allen had his best season at Duke as a sophomore, when his usage was at its highest. He struggled with fewer touches and shots and less rhythm the last two seasons, which suggests it could take time for him to adjust to a bench role. He's likely to have games where he's a non-factor and others when he catches fire for a stretch or two. Assuming he won't do much ball-handling, his shooting accuracy will dictate his effectiveness.

Projected role: Reserve shot-maker

Allen doesn't create or defend well enough to start, and he'll turn 23 years old in October, meaning it's unlikely any major improvements or changes are coming. He is what he is: an energetic, streaky shot-maker who'll be valued when he's on. But he'll also require a short leash due to his erratic play. His floor and ceiling appear similar, and he's a good bet to stick in an offensive-spark role.

Stats courtesy of Sports Reference and Synergy Sports. Measurements courtesy of NBA.com.