France Are Having the Time of Their Lives on International Duty

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoJune 12, 2018

The World Cup is still two days away, but the French squad already appear to be enjoying themselves.

Stars including Paul Pogba and Antoine Griezmann have posted clips of their teammates preparing for the tournament on social media, and the pranks appear as regular and entertaining as the football itself.

With team spirit seemingly high, you'd be a fool to write them off claiming the top prize.

