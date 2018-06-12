Antoine Griezmann Delays Decision on Future Amid Barcelona Transfer Rumours

Antoine Griezmann Delays Decision on Future Amid Barcelona Transfer RumoursJune 12, 2018
Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann told the media on Tuesday he was not yet ready to announce a decision over his future in public amid continued links to Barcelona.
The France international attended a press conference ahead of the FIFA World Cup and read out a statement in anticipation of questions about a possible transfer this summer, per ESPN's Dermot Corrigan:
Griezmann to speak opening statement ... in both French and Spanish... just now...
Griezmann "I am very sorry, but today I am not going to give my decision, I know many were waiting for it, but today not the day."
Griezmann added he has made a decision but didn't feel it was the right time to announce it, per Tom Coast of Sport Witness.
According to Canal+ (h/t Sport), despite interest from Barcelona the forward is set to stay with Atletico for the coming campaign. Griezmann has a release clause of €100 million (£88 million) in his contract at the Wanda Metropolitano that expires on July 1.
At the press conference journalists tried to ask Griezmann more questions about the rumours, but he had no intention of answering them:
After a few questions about France at WC, Griezmann asked about his future. FFF press chief shuts it down, says "don't answer" and they will only take questions in French....
Barcelona's interest in him is set to make for one of the sagas of the summer and is potentially a big distraction for the forward going into the World Cup.
In January, the Blaugrana issued a statement in which they denied speculation an agreement had been reached with Griezmann. However, the links were prevalent throughout the rest of the campaign and have extended into the buildup to the summer showpiece in Russia.
As noted by Corrigan, the circus surrounding the player isn't ideal on the cusp of a major tournament:
Griezmann stuff kinda funny in a way, but not the most serious way of doing business / preparing for a WC finals really...
It's a competition Griezmann will be expected to play an important role in. The Atletico man heads into the World Cup as arguably his country's most crucial player, having shone for the Madrid side since the turn of the year.
In the UEFA Europa League the performances of the Frenchman were especially impressive. Against Arsenal in the semi-finals he scored a key away goal to help the La Liga side progress; in the final he pulled Marseille apart, with a brace giving Diego Simeone's side victory.
The onus will be on him to replicate that form in his national team's colours. Griezmann was on the scoresheet six times when France made it to the final of the UEFA European Championship two years ago; overall, he's tended to thrive for his country, per OptaJean:
30 - Antoine Griezmann has now been directly involved in 30 goals in 53 appearances for the his national side, scoring 20 goals and assisting a further 10. Indeed, he has scored in all three of his games at the Allianz Riviera for France. Promenade. https://t.co/oJacTprlwp
Speculation is unlikely to stop even while the competition goes on in Russia. As we can see here, Lionel Messi has made it clear he would love to see Griezmann at the Camp Nou:
If Barcelona are going to get sign him for the release clause aforementioned then the formalities will need to be completed during the World Cup, with the final to be played on July 15. That's far from ideal for Griezmann, France and even the Catalans.
The fact Griezmann has made up his mind at least suggests a public confirmation from himself or one of the two clubs involved is not far away. It's surprising the forward doesn't want to bring an end to this saga and focus on one of the biggest months in his career.
