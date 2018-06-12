Washington Nationals vs. New York Yankees Odds, Analysis, MLB Betting Pick

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Two East Division leaders will square off in the Bronx on Tuesday when the National League's Washington Nationals (36-27) visit the American League's New York Yankees (42-19) as solid road underdogs at the sportsbooks.

The Yankees have won nine of their last 11 games to tie the Boston Red Sox atop the AL East while the Nationals are currently in a deadlock with the Atlanta Braves for the NL East lead.

MLB betting line: The Yankees opened as -155 favorites (wager $155 to win $100); the total is at nine runs, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

MLB betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 4.8-3.5, Yankees (MLB picks on every game)

Why the Nationals can pay on the MLB lines

Washington is riding a six-game winning streak versus AL teams, according to the OddsShark MLB Database, putting the team in prime position to earn another victory in this interleague series opener here at New York.

Three of those games came on the road against the Baltimore Orioles toward the end of May, then the Nationals also swept a two-game set from the Tampa Bay Rays at home earlier this month by a combined score of 15-4.

The Nationals will be sending 31-year-old righty Tanner Roark (3-6, 3.56 ERA) to the mound off one of his better starts, allowing just two runs and six hits to the Rays in six innings last Wednesday while walking one batter and striking out four in an 11-2 win.

Why the Yankees can pay on the MLB lines

The Yankees would seem to have a slight edge in the pitching matchup with ageless wonder CC Sabathia (3-1, 3.59 ERA) continuing to mystify the opposition at 37 years old.

Following a rough stretch that saw New York lose three straight with Sabathia on the hill, the team has won in each of his last two outings, the most recent of which was a 7-2 road victory at the Toronto Blue Jays. Sabathia gave up just a pair of solo home runs and one other hit in seven innings of work, walking one and striking out six.

The Yankees have also won nine of 11 meetings with NL opponents heading into this one.

Smart betting pick

These teams have not met since the 2015 season, when Washington won three of four games between them, so that betting trend does not mean much. However, the Nationals do hold some value as road underdogs in this spot, as they have gone 6-3 in their last nine under that scenario, with two of the losses taking place at Atlanta recently. Look for Washington to solve Sabathia and pull off the upset on Tuesday.

MLB betting trends

Washington is 10-5 in its last 15 games.

Washington is 11-3 in its last 14 games on the road.

The total has gone under in four of New York's last five games at home against Washington.

