WWE Raw Results: Finn Balor Builds Momentum and Biggest Takeaways

1 of 4

Though he shared the ring with three other Superstars, all of whom had their own unforgettable spots in Monday's Fatal 4-Way main event, Finn Balor stood out as the Superstar building momentum ahead of Sunday's Money in the Bank Ladder match.

The former universal champion rolled late, delivering a Sling Blade and corner dropkick that had the monstrous and otherwise unbeatable Braun Strowman reeling. A Coup de Grace appeared to be Balor's final blow en route to a massive victory but the alert Bobby Roode broke up the pin.

That spelled the end for Balor, but not for his chances at winning Sunday night in Chicago.

Keep this in mind: no one Superstar has been presented as more of a threat to Strowman in the weeks ahead of Money in the Bank than Balor. He has worn the big man down and nearly defeated him in both singles and multi-man matches and Monday night was one Roode interruption away from pinning the monster's shoulders to the mat.

For all the complaints fans have about Balor's use and his high-profile losses since the beginning of the year, the Irishman has been portrayed as the equals of guys like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman.

Do not be surprised if, and when, he rolls into Chicago Sunday night and leaves with a briefcase that will take him one step closer to the title he introduced to the Raw brand and never received a proper rematch for.