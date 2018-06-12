Federico Chiesa Reportedly Rated £62M Amid Liverpool, Man United, City Rumours

Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Fiorentina reportedly value youngster Federico Chiesa at £62 million as reports emerge that Premier League trio Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United are all interested in his signature.

The 20-year-old son of former Italy international Enrico has played only two seasons of top-flight football, but La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t TalkSport) reported Fiorentina have substantially increased their valuation.

According to the report, Chiesa's asking price in April was agreed with the player at £44 million, but they're now said to have upped that fee and "will not lower their demands."

Liverpool are reported as being in the market for reinforcements to star wingers Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. Meanwhile, the Mirror (h/t MailOnline's Jonathan Spencer) wrote the Citizens are close to sealing a £75 million deal for Leicester City wideman Riyad Mahrez.

Fiorentina are able to value their starlet so highly because he has another four years left on his contract, placing no immediate pressure on his employers to cash in for less than they desire.

The only developing factor that might force La Viola's hand would be if Chiesa himself were to push for an exit, although commentator Adam Summerton has suggested that won't be the case anytime soon:

It's the nature of today's inflated transfer market that a club like Fiorentina are able to put such a high fee on their prospect and still have a realistic chance of receiving it.

A little less than two years ago, £62 million would have been more than two thirds of the world transfer record, but Neymar's £200 million move to Paris Saint-Germain last summer has allowed clubs to demand much larger amounts in some cases.

That being said, five-times capped Chiesa comes from good stock and is already well on his way to beating his father's total of 22 Italy appearances. He recently earned high praise from football writer David Amoyal as an Azzurri star for the future:

Calciomercato.com reported Serie A champions Juventus and Inter Milan are also interested in Chiesa, although it's likely the size of his alleged pricetag means a move away from Italy is more plausible.

The youngster can play on either flank but is at his most natural on the right wing, which is where the Mirror's David Maddock reported Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has lower-cost alternatives:

The club's increase in valuation could be little more than a ploy to deter suitors from pursuing another of their homegrown stars any further, although it's unlikely to be enough to throw off his English admirers altogether.