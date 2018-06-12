NBA Mock Draft 2018: 1st-Round Predictions for Fastest Rising Prospects

David Sherman/Getty Images

Attention, 2018 NBA draft prospects—all eyes from the hoops world are on you.

With the Golden State Warriors having successfully defended their crown and the free-agency market not opening until July, clubs should be fully focused on the June 21 talent grab.

The draft order is cemented, with the Phoenix Suns slated to make their first No. 1 overall selection in franchise history. The top prospects have started separating from the pack, too.

But the middle of the draft board remains fluid, and a couple of prospects have taken advantage by skyrocketing their draft stocks. We'll spotlight three of those rapid risers after running through a first-round mock.

2018 NBA Mock Draft

1. Phoenix Suns: Deandre Ayton, C, Arizona

2. Sacramento Kings: Marvin Bagley III, PF/C, Duke

3. Atlanta Hawks: Mohamed Bamba, C, Texas

4. Memphis Grizzlies: Luka Doncic, SG, Slovenia

5. Dallas Mavericks: Jaren Jackson Jr., C, Michigan State

6. Orlando Magic: Trae Young, PG, Oklahoma

7. Chicago Bulls: Michael Porter Jr., SF/PF, Missouri

8. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Nets): Wendell Carter, C, Duke

9. New York Knicks: Mikal Bridges, SF, Villanova

10. Philadelphia 76ers: Lonnie Walker, SG, Miami

11. Charlotte Hornets: Collin Sexton, PG, Alabama

12. Los Angeles Clippers (via Pistons): Miles Bridges, SF/PF, Michigan State

13. Los Angeles Clippers: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG, Kentucky

14. Denver Nuggets: Kevin Knox, SF, Kentucky

15. Washington Wizards: Aaron Holiday, PG, UCLA

16. Phoenix Suns (via Heat): Zhaire Smith, SF, Texas Tech

17. Milwaukee Bucks: Robert Williams, C, Texas A&M

18. San Antonio Spurs: Chandler Hutchison, SF, Boise State

19. Atlanta Hawks (via Timberwolves): Elie Okobo, PG, France

20. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Thunder): Donte DiVincenzo, SG, Villanova

21. Utah Jazz: Keita Bates-Diop, SF/PF, Ohio State

22. Chicago Bulls (via Pelicans): Mitchell Robinson, C, USA

23. Indiana Pacers: Kevin Huerter, SG, Maryland

24. Portland Trail Blazers: Troy Brown, SF, Oregon

25. Los Angeles Lakers (via Cavs): Jerome Robinson, PG/SG, Boston College

26. Philadelphia 76ers: Khyri Thomas, SG, Creighton

27. Boston Celtics: Melvin Frazier, SF, Tulane

28. Golden State Warriors: Dzanan Musa, SG/SF, Bosnia and Herzegovina

29. Brooklyn Nets (via Raptors): De'Anthony Melton, PG/SG, USC

30. Atlanta Hawks (via Rockets): Josh Okogie, SG, Georgia Tech

Rising Prospects

Mohamed Bamba, C, Texas

While Bamba has long been touted as one of the top freshmen-to-be, he has pushed himself closer to the early portion of the top 10 as opposed to its midsection.

His combine-record 7'10" wingspan is responsible for some of that upward movement, but not all of it. The 20-year-old also presents some interesting contemporary qualities with his lateral mobility and improving offensive skills.

ESPN.com's Jonathan Givony explained:

"Perhaps the most enigmatic prospect in this class, Bamba theoretically ticks every box NBA teams are looking for in a modern big man with his size, length, mobility, budding skill level, defensive potential and intelligence. Watch him work out, and it's hard not to feel as if the Harlem native is right when he tells you, 'I should be the No. 1 pick in the draft.'"

Bamba could be a defensive anchor on opening night. While he could stand to bulk up his 225-pound frame, he already boasts disruptive length and athleticism—and he knows how to maximize both. His one-and-done collegiate campaign featured per-40-minute averages of 14 rebounds and 4.9 blocks.

Elie Okobo, PG, France

It was unclear which foreign prospect would be the second selected once Doncic came off the board. Okobo seems to be answering that question.

The 6'3" point guard has catapulted up draft boards thanks in no small part to a 44-point outburst during late May in France's Pro A league. But he offers more than scoring.

He provided Pau-Lacq-Orthez with averages of 12.9 points on 47.5 percent shooting (39.4 percent from three), 4.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 26.3 minutes over 34 outings. The 20-year-old's 6'8" wingspan also suggests the potential to become an impact defender.

"I'm trying to show them that I can pass the ball, too, play as a point guard and then bring energy in defense and offense," Okobo said, per ArizonaSports.com's Kevin Zimmerman. "(Scouts and NBA executives) say they like the way I am on the court. They say I am very mature because I play against pros. They like my passing game, my scoring ability."

Okobo is up to the 23rd pick on Givony's most recent mock.

Jerome Robinson, SG, Boston College

Sharing a conference with the likes of Duke, North Carolina and Virginia can cause some prospects to fly below the radar.

But the closer we get to draft date, the harder it's becoming to ignore Robinson's body of work.

"Despite not getting national recognition, scouts have picked up on Robinson, who averaged 22.6 points during ACC conference play this past season," Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman wrote.

The 6'5" combo guard can score in his sleep. He not only averaged 20.7 points per game as a junior, he tallied those numbers with an ultra-efficient 48.5/40.9/83.0 shooting slash.

Robinson sports a high hoops IQ, strong outside shooting (career 37.6 percent from distance) and enough creativity (career 3.3 assists per game) to find shots for himself and his teammates. He's also versatile enough to play on or off the ball, increasing his appeal to any club searching for backcourt help.

Statistics used courtesy of Sports-Reference.com and Basketball-Reference.com.