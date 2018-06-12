Celebrated Drag Car Racer Tom 'The Mongoose' McEwen Dies at Age 81

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 12, 2018

Legendary drag racer Tom "The Mongoose" McEwen died Sunday at age 81, the NHRA announced Monday.

NHRA President Glen Cromwell released a statement on McEwen's death:

"We are all saddened to learn the news of Mongoose's passing. He was truly one of the most brilliant pioneers of NHRA Championship Drag Racing and continued to support the sport through a number of initiatives including our current NHRA Legends Tour in which he played an instrumental role. Everyone at NHRA will miss him deeply. Our thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences are with the McEwen family at this difficult time."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

