WWE Stars Rusev and Lana's Hotel Room Burglarized in Memphis

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

WWE stars Rusev and Lana appear to have been the victims of a burglary.

The former United States champion directed a tweet to the Sheraton hotel chain saying his wife's camera was stolen along with money from his wallet at one of the hotel's locations in Memphis, Tennessee:

It's unclear whether Rusev and Lana filed a formal police report about the alleged burglary, and WMC Action News 5 in Memphis reported it approached both WWE and Sheraton for a comment, with neither party responding.

Suffice it to say, the Bulgarian Brute and Lana aren't having a very good Rusev Day.