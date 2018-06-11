WWE Stars Rusev and Lana's Hotel Room Burglarized in Memphis

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 12, 2018

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 06: WWE superstars Rusev and Lana attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT)
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

WWE stars Rusev and Lana appear to have been the victims of a burglary.

The former United States champion directed a tweet to the Sheraton hotel chain saying his wife's camera was stolen along with money from his wallet at one of the hotel's locations in Memphis, Tennessee:

It's unclear whether Rusev and Lana filed a formal police report about the alleged burglary, and WMC Action News 5 in Memphis reported it approached both WWE and Sheraton for a comment, with neither party responding.

Suffice it to say, the Bulgarian Brute and Lana aren't having a very good Rusev Day.

