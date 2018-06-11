Report: Thaddeus Young 'Seriously' Considering Opting Out of Pacers Contract

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

With potential long-term security on his mind, Indiana Pacers forward Thaddeus Young is reportedly considering testing the market this summer.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday that Young is "seriously contemplating" declining his $13.8 million player option for the 2018-19 season. He has until June 29 to make his decision.

Indiana surprised many by not only grabbing the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference this past season but also taking LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games in the first round. The Pacers lost the series, but they put the rest of the league on notice.

Young can take some of the credit for that success.

The 11-year veteran used his versatility and leadership to help a young team overcome the Paul George trade last offseason and make some noise. Young averaged 11.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 32.2 minutes over the course of 81 games.

He also came up big in the postseason, averaging 11.3 points on 60.0 percent shooting while adding 7.7 rebounds.

It was just two years ago the 2007 No. 12 overall pick averaged 15.1 points and 9.0 rebounds per game while suiting up for the Brooklyn Nets. While his offensive numbers have slightly dropped, the 6'8", 230-pound forward's defense, and his ability to guard multiple positions, continue to make him valuable.

Now he faces an important decision. He can exercise the option and take the $13.8 million, or he can opt out and look to secure a long-term deal as he turns 30 later this month. Of course, he could always reach an extension to remain in Indiana.

As ESPN's Bobby Marks notes, Young's decision could play a big factor for the Pacers this offseason:

The team now awaits his decision.

