College Baseball Super Regionals 2018: Results, Highlights, Bracket from Monday

With four spots in the 2018 College World Series still up for grabs, eight teams took to the diamond on Monday to battle to keep their respective seasons on the line.

Four spots had already been locked up earlier in the Super Regionals, with Mississippi State, North Carolina, Oregon State and Washington already headed to Omaha. Monday provided a handful of winner-take-all games for a trip to Omaha.

Below is a look at all of the action from Monday's Super Regionals.

Monday's Schedule/Results

Texas 5, Tennessee Tech 2

Duke vs. Texas Tech

South Carolina vs. Arkansas, 7 p.m. ET

Auburn vs. Florida, 8 p.m. ET

After dropping the first game of the Super Regionals to Tennessee Tech, 5-4, Texas found a way to keep its season alive by winning the final two games of the best-of-three series. While Monday's game was another nail-biter, the Longhorns managed to pull out a 5-2 victory to advance.

Once again, it was Kody Clemens who came up huge.

Texas grabbed an early 2-0 lead by grabbing a pair of runs in the bottom of the second on a two-out double by Ryan Reynolds.

In the very next inning, Clemens—who had already homered in each of the first two games—gave his team some extra breathing room:

Longhorns catcher D.J. Petrinsky also helped the cause in the third by tacking on an insurance run with a solo shot of his own. That strong start by the Texas offense proved to be more than enough to chase Tennessee Tech starter Ethan Roberts from the game after just three innings.

With a four-run lead to work with, Longhorns right-hander Matteo Bocchi settled in rather nicely. He allowed just one run on four hits in five innings of work. Texas reliever Blair Henley struggled to find the zone, walking two while throwing a wild pitch, and was charged with a run without recording an out.

But after that, the Longhorns bullpen kept the Golden Eagles off the board. Tennessee Tech made things interesting by loading the bases in the ninth down by three, but it was unable to push across the tying run, ending its season.

Texas is now headed to the College World Series for the first time since 2014.