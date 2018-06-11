Brock Lesnar Passes CM Punk for Longest WWE Title Reign in Modern Era

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 11, 2018

FILE - In this March 29, 2015, file photo, Brock Lesnar makes his entrance at Wrestlemania XXXI in Santa Clara, Calif. UFC 200 has grown so big that a single show can’t contain it. The mixed martial arts promotion is throwing an “International Fight Week” in Las Vegas with compelling shows on three consecutive nights, culminating in the star-studded pay-per-view event Saturday. Jon Jones meets light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier in the main event of a card also featuring the return of former heavyweight champ Brock Lesnar. (AP Photo/Don Feria, File)
Don Feria/Associated Press

Brock Lesnar has been the WWE Universal Champion for 435 days as of Monday, passing CM Punk as the longest-reigning world champion of the modern era, per Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc.

Lesnar won the belt at WrestleMania 33 in April 2017 and hasn't lost it since.

The reign is considered by WWE to be the sixth-longest of all time, with all of the longer terms coming before 2000.

While the length of the reign has been impressive, it has received mixed reviews from fans as he remains mostly a part-time participant in WWE. He's only had 10 title defenses in this span, including two high-profile battles against Roman Reigns.

Lesnar also has his UFC career in mind, most recently discussing a future matchup with Jon Jones, via MMA Junkie.

CM Punk held the WWE Championship for over a year and made 141 title defenses.

Bruno Sammartino officially has the longest reign as a WWE champion at 2,803 days with the belt.

