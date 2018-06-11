Freddie Freeman, Nolan Arenado Among NL's Top 2018 MLB All-Star Vote Leaders

ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 02: Freddie Freeman #5 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during a game against the Washington Nationals at SunTrust Park on June 2, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Nationals won 5-3 in 14 innings. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Major League Baseball revealed its first 2018 All-Star Game voting ballot update for the National League on Monday, and Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman, Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado and Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper lead the voting.

The Braves top all NL teams with three projected starters: Freeman, second baseman Ozzie Albies and outfielder Nick Markakis.

            

