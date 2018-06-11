Luka Doncic Rumors: Real Madrid Star Will Remain in 2018 NBA Draft

Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

Potential top overall pick Luka Doncic will remain in the 2018 NBA draft.

According to Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com, the Slovenian guard will not withdraw his name ahead of Monday's deadline for international early entries.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman lists the Real Madrid star as the No. 1 prospect in the 2018 class, ahead of bigger names like Deandre Ayton and Marvin Bagley III.

The 19-year-old was one of the biggest stars in Europe this season as a member of Real Madrid, winning MVP of both the Euroleague and ACB, two of the toughest leagues in the world. Across those two leagues, he averaged 14.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.

Given his ability to contribute in a variety of ways, the 6'8" Doncic has the tools to become a superstar in the NBA. Plenty of executives are likely thrilled that he is remaining in the draft.

The question now becomes where he will land.

The Phoenix Suns have the No. 1 overall pick, and they're still considering Doncic even after bringing in the top college players for workouts over the past week.

"We still want to spend a lot of time on Luka," general manager Ryan McDonough said Sunday, per Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com.

Even if the Suns pass on him, Doncic likely won't be available for long.