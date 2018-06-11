Travis Scott to Perform at 2018 NBA Awards Show on TNT

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Hip-hop artist Travis Scott will perform his hit songs "Butterfly Effect" and "Goosebumps" at this year's NBA Awards show on June 25 at 9 p.m. ET.

The show, which will be hosted by Anthony Anderson and broadcasted on TNT, will unveil this year's NBA awards winners, including the league MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year.

Houston Rockets point guard James Harden, Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James and New Orleans Pelicans center Anthony Davis are all finalists for the MVP award.

Davis is also a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year along with Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert. Sixers guard Ben Simmons, Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum are all finalists for Rookie of the Year.

As for Scott, the rapper is a big Rockets fan and a Houston native, so he'll likely be rooting for Harden to take home the MVP.

"He's always here," Gerald Green said of Scott in reference to Rockets games, per B/R's Dave Schilling. "He's a big fan of the Rockets."