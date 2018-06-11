Travis Scott to Perform at 2018 NBA Awards Show on TNT

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 11, 2018

HOUSTON, TX - MAY 28: Travis Scott attends the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets during Game Seven of the Western Conference Finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs on May 28, 2018 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Hip-hop artist Travis Scott will perform his hit songs "Butterfly Effect" and "Goosebumps" at this year's NBA Awards show on June 25 at 9 p.m. ET.

The show, which will be hosted by Anthony Anderson and broadcasted on TNT, will unveil this year's NBA awards winners, including the league MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year.

Houston Rockets point guard James Harden, Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James and New Orleans Pelicans center Anthony Davis are all finalists for the MVP award.

Davis is also a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year along with Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert. Sixers guard Ben Simmons, Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum are all finalists for Rookie of the Year. 

As for Scott, the rapper is a big Rockets fan and a Houston native, so he'll likely be rooting for Harden to take home the MVP. 

"He's always here," Gerald Green said of Scott in reference to Rockets games, per B/R's Dave Schilling. "He's a big fan of the Rockets."

