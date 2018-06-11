Report: Roger Federer May Land Uniqlo, Adidas Endorsement Contracts After Nike

Sebastian Gollnow/Associated Press

Roger Federer is reportedly set to part ways with longtime sponsor Nike.

Stuart Fraser of The Times reported the Swiss is considering an offer from Japanese company Uniqlo that would land him a significant pay raise.

Federer's deal with Nike was worth $7.5 million per year but expired in March. Uniqlo is reportedly offering $22 million.

Nick DePaula of ESPN.com reported Adidas may be a potential footwear partner if Federer joins Uniqlo, whose deal would be worth a total of $300 million.

"It's rumors...but I don't have a contract with Nike since March. We're talking. We'll see what happens. I'll let you know," Federer told reporters Monday.

Federer has had a relationship with Nike since 1994, dating back to his days as a junior. He has continued that partnership his entire career on tour, which has featured a record-setting 20 Grand Slam championships. Nike and Federer just completed a 10-year contract that many thought would take him through the end of his career.

Instead, Federer remains perhaps the greatest player in the world at age 36. He is No. 2 in the world rankings despite taking all of the clay-court season off. With Rafael Nadal's win at the French Open on Sunday, the two longtime rivals have split the last six Grand Slams.

A deal with a relatively unknown company would mark a financial windfall for Federer but could mess with his on-court rhythm. Federer has continued to wear Nike on tour and during promotional appearances despite not being under contract since March. As with all sports, tennis players are creatures of habit. Switching apparel at this late stage could add an interesting wrinkle to Federer's final chapter.

Uniqlo does not make shoes, so Federer could continue wearing Nike—or find another apparel company to outfit him. He would, however, lose the rights to his "RF" logo that has been prominent on his clothing for years; that is owned by Nike.