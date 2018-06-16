World Cup Bracket 2018: Group Standings, Odds and Picks for Saturday

JEFF PACHOUD/Getty Images

After the World Cup kicked off in earnest on Friday with Spain's clash with Portugal and Egypt taking on Uruguay, Saturday will provide another feast of football with four more matches.

Two World Cup hopefuls will be on display in the form of France and Argentina, who take on Australia and Iceland, respectively, while Peru face off against Denmark and Croatia meet Nigeria.

Here are the standings in Groups A and B after the first two days of action:

Here are predictions for Saturday's action, along with the latest odds courtesy of OddsShark:

France (11-50), Draw (5-1), Australia (23-2). Pick: 3-1

Argentina (7-20), Draw (7-2), Iceland (33-4). Pick: 2-0

Peru (2-1), Draw (41-20), Denmark (143-100). Pick: 0-2

Croatia (71-100), Draw (51-20), Nigeria (39-10). Pick: 1-0

France vs. Australia

France come into this match after their final preparations for the World Cup did not go as planned.

Things were going well for Les Bleus as they dispatched the Republic of Ireland and Italy in their warm-up friendlies, but a win against the United States in their most recent game proved to be elusive:

It's hardly an ideal result to enter the tournament on given the USA did not even manage to qualify, though with the competition so close, it's possible the players' focus was simply to get through the match unscathed.

That result aside, France will be one of the teams to watch at this year's World Cup due to their outstanding quality and depth:

While they face issues that could hinder their chances of winning the tournament, such as manager Didier Deschamps' struggle to unleash the side's considerable full potential, they should have more than enough to beat Australia here.

The Socceroos conceded 13 goals in 12 qualifying matches before edging out Honduras in a play-off to reach the finals, and their defence will have a tough job on their hands against the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud.

Peru vs. Denmark

Peru will be taking part in a World Cup for the first time since 1982, and they will have talismanic captain Paolo Guerrero in their side after his 14-month ban for a positive drugs test was temporarily lifted, allowing him to appear at the tournament.

The 34-year-old looked sharp in Peru's friendly with Saudi Arabia ahead of the tournament, and Sports Illustrated's Grant Wahl is eagerly anticipating watching them:

Guerrero was the top scorer at the 2011 and 2015 Copa America tournaments, so he's used to turning it on at international finals.

Their defence might let them down, though, as La Blanquirroja kept just two clean sheets during their 18 South American qualifiers, shipping 26 goals in the process.

Denmark should be able to capitalise on that thanks to their own star man, Christian Eriksen. Per Squawka Football, he's key to their attacking play:

The Tottenham Hotspur playmaker's vision and range of passing can carve open Peru's defence, and he's more than capable of finding the net himself—16 of his 22 goals for the national side have come in his last 20 games.

Denmark have an excellent chance of getting out of Group C alongside France, and a win in their opening match should set them on their way.