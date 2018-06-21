Jerome Robinson NBA Draft 2018: Scouting Report for Los Angeles Clippers' Pick

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers have selected Jerome Robinson in the 2018 NBA draft with the No. 13 overall pick.

Had Boston College not finished near the bottom of the ACC, Robinson would have received more national attention. NBA teams still picked up on his 24.3 points per game during conference play, though. He's one of the draft's most productive scorers, but he's also an efficient one who made some key adjustments his junior year.

Quick hitters

Size: 6'5"

Weight: 188.4 pounds

Wingspan: 6'7 ¼"

Reach: 8'2"

Pro-player comparison: JR Smith

Offensive strengths

Robinson scores in a variety of ways on and off the ball. He ranks in the 94th percentile as a pick-and-roll scorer, knocking down 18 of 32 pull-ups on those possessions. Working off the ball, he made 42.2 percent of his non-dribble jumpers, 40.6 percent of his dribble jumpers and 60.0 percent of his drives to the basket. Robinson also averaged 3.3 assists, and though he won't be mistaken for a point guard, he's shown he can navigate through traffic and make passes on the move.

Offensive weaknesses

For a high-usage player (27.3 percent), he wasn't efficient in isolation, scoring 45 points on 61 of those possessions. He ranked in the 20th percentile on drives and pull-ups when working one-on-one. He's missing a floater (6-of-18). He'll also likely spend more time off the ball in the pros, and he struggled last season coming off screens (48th percentile). Robinson was also far more effective scoring as a pick-and-roll ball-handler than he was as a passer (42nd percentile). Overall, his shot selection and decision-making need work.

Defensive outlook

Robinson has fine tools to defend in terms of size and foot speed. He'll cover mostly 2-guards, though he'll want to put on more muscle. His 1.4 percent steal rate this season was strangely half of what it was his sophomore year. Robinson will need some NBA coaching to keep him engaged and disciplined, but there is no reason why he can't become a serviceable pro defender in time.

Rookie-year projection

Robinson could be looking at a serious role change while going from top option to NBA reserve. It will likely take a year for him to adjust. He'll get his chances to come off the bench and score in spurts. But consistent production and playing time is unreasonable to expect.

Projected role: Sixth man/starter

Streak scoring will be Robinson's bread and butter. His level of efficiency and the roster he plays on will determine whether he'll be valued more as a sixth man or starter. He'll turn 22 years old as a rookie, raising questions about his window to improve. But Robinson should have enough potential to average double digits throughout his career. His perimeter skills, specifically the pull-up, will be his signature weapon that will continue to be difficult to guard.

