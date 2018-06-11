Report: Julian Edelman PED Test Showed Unknown Substance, Analyzed by Scientists

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 11, 2018

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) runs after catching a pass during an NFL football minicamp practice, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola/Associated Press

There's a reason the source of Julian Edelman's failed drug test has not leaked yet: No one seems to know what it was.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported Edelman's positive test was "triggered by a substance that wasn’t immediately recognizable, and there are scientists analyzing it."

Edelman, 32, is currently appealing the four-game ban for his violation of the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Early 2019 Draft Top 10 Player Rankings

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Early 2019 Draft Top 10 Player Rankings

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    How to Tell Apart McCourty Twins from Experts Around Rutgers

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    How to Tell Apart McCourty Twins from Experts Around Rutgers

    NJ.com
    via NJ.com

    Jimmy Graham Embraces Controversial Treatment

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jimmy Graham Embraces Controversial Treatment

    Pete Dougherty
    via Packers News

    How Derek Rivers Can Improve in 2018

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    How Derek Rivers Can Improve in 2018

    Justis Mosqueda
    via Bleacher Report