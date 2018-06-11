Report: Julian Edelman PED Test Showed Unknown Substance, Analyzed by Scientists

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

There's a reason the source of Julian Edelman's failed drug test has not leaked yet: No one seems to know what it was.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported Edelman's positive test was "triggered by a substance that wasn’t immediately recognizable, and there are scientists analyzing it."

Edelman, 32, is currently appealing the four-game ban for his violation of the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.