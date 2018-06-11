Gerard Deulofeu Leaves Barcelona for Watford on Permanent Transfer

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Gerard Deulofeu's time with Barcelona is over, as the forward has returned to Watford on a permanent basis. The former Everton man already spent part of the 2017-18 season with the Hornets on loan.

According to Barcelona's official website, Deulofeu will cost Watford €13 million (£11.5 million), with an additional €4 million in bonus money included in the deal. The Blaugrana will also be entitled to a percentage of his sell-on fee.

Crucially, the announcement contains no news of a buyback clause. Deulofeu already left Barcelona once before, joining Everton on a permanent deal with such a clause, and the Catalans eventually triggered the option to bring him back.

Still just 24 years old, Deulofeu's career has been a frustrating one to follow. The La Masiaproduct was regarded as one of Barcelona's best-ever prospects when he made his debut in the 2011-12 campaign, and he flashed plenty of brilliance early.

He was never able to get a consistent run in the team, however, leading to several loan spells and the permanent move to Everton. The Toffees loaned him out to AC Milan, where he finally found a role suited to his skills and played well. Barcelona recalled him after the loan came to an end, however, once again robbing him of the chance to build on some momentum.

Deulofeu spent the first half of last season back at the Camp Nou, with Barcelona desperate for depth after Neymar's move to Paris Saint-Germain. With Philippe Coutinhoarriving in January, he was once again surplus to requirements and shipped off to Watford.

The Hornets are banking on the potential he showed in his brief stint at Vicarage Road, which was hardly a rousing success. Deulofeu still has room for growth, and his stint with Milan did show he can be an effective player provided he gets his chance in a system that suits him.