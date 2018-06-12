US Open Golf 2018: Start Time, Live Stream, TV Schedule, Odds and Predictions

US Open Golf 2018: Start Time, Live Stream, TV Schedule, Odds and PredictionsJune 12, 2018
Dustin Johnson has been installed as the favourite to win the 2018 U.S. Open, with Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth also counted among the favourites.
OddsShark's Stephen Campbell also backed Jason Day, Justin Thomas and Justin Rose for the tournament, which is set to start on Thursday. Per the event's official website, the first group will begin at 6:45 a.m. ET (11:45 a.m. BST).
Fox and FS1 will provide full TV coverage and live-stream options for American viewers, while the Golf Channel will also broadcast the event. Sky Sports will show the event in the United Kingdom.
Here's a look at the U.S. TV schedule, according to Golf World's Christopher Powers (all times ET):
Thursday, June 14
FS1: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Fox: 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Friday, June 15
FS1: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Fox: 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 16
Fox: 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 17
Fox: 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Sky Sports' coverage will start at 4:30 p.m. BST each day.
Odds
OddsShark @OddsShark
Odds to win the U.S. Open: Dustin Johnson +1100 Rory McIlroy +1200 Jordan Spieth +1400 Jason Day +1400 Justin Thomas +1400 Justin Rose +1400 Rickie Fowler +1600 Tiger Woods +1600 Complete odds: https://t.co/JNKIcoqpuL https://t.co/pnPi5CZTJR
The usual suspects enter the tournament at the head of the market, with many eyeing Day and Rose as the two in-form players after impressive wins of late.
Rose beat Brooks Koepka to the Fort Worth Invitational title by three strokes in May, and the 37-year-old tends to play some of his best golf on challenging and technical courses such as the one at the Shinnecock Hills Golf Course.
He has two wins under his belt in 2018 and showed solid form in the Memorial Tournament, eventually finishing three shots behind Bryson DeChambeau.
He's closing in on the top spot in the world, per golf writer Ben Everill:
Day won the Wells Fargo Championship in May, his second win on the PGA Tour in 2018. The Australian's precision with the irons isn't as lauded as Rose's, but he remains a phenomenal putter who could gain plenty of strokes on a tricky course.
Johnson's win in the FedEx St. Jude Classic last weekend saw him regain the top spot in the world rankings, and he produced one of the most epic finishes to a tournament you'll see:
GOLFonCBS @GOLFonCBS
UNBELIEVABLE! This is how Dustin Johnson finished off his @fesjcmemphis victory... Makes sense that he’s the new No. 1 in the world. https://t.co/bvRjkihL0e
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson remain among the most popular players on tour and both enter the tournament with form on their side. The latter has never won the U.S. Open but has a track record of solid play at Shinnecock Hills, even if he suffered heartbreak at the course in 2004.
Woods' last win at a major came in the U.S. Open 10 years ago.
Prediction: On a course that suits his playing style, Rose converts his great form into a second U.S. Open title.
