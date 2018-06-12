US Open Golf 2018: Start Time, Live Stream, TV Schedule, Odds and Predictions

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Dustin Johnson has been installed as the favourite to win the 2018 U.S. Open, with Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth also counted among the favourites.

OddsShark's Stephen Campbell also backed Jason Day, Justin Thomas and Justin Rose for the tournament, which is set to start on Thursday. Per the event's official website, the first group will begin at 6:45 a.m. ET (11:45 a.m. BST).

Fox and FS1 will provide full TV coverage and live-stream options for American viewers, while the Golf Channel will also broadcast the event. Sky Sports will show the event in the United Kingdom.

Here's a look at the U.S. TV schedule, according to Golf World's Christopher Powers (all times ET):

Thursday, June 14

FS1: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fox: 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 15

FS1: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fox: 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 16

Fox: 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 17

Fox: 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Sky Sports' coverage will start at 4:30 p.m. BST each day.

Odds

The usual suspects enter the tournament at the head of the market, with many eyeing Day and Rose as the two in-form players after impressive wins of late.

Rose beat Brooks Koepka to the Fort Worth Invitational title by three strokes in May, and the 37-year-old tends to play some of his best golf on challenging and technical courses such as the one at the Shinnecock Hills Golf Course.

He has two wins under his belt in 2018 and showed solid form in the Memorial Tournament, eventually finishing three shots behind Bryson DeChambeau.

He's closing in on the top spot in the world, per golf writer Ben Everill:

Day won the Wells Fargo Championship in May, his second win on the PGA Tour in 2018. The Australian's precision with the irons isn't as lauded as Rose's, but he remains a phenomenal putter who could gain plenty of strokes on a tricky course.

Johnson's win in the FedEx St. Jude Classic last weekend saw him regain the top spot in the world rankings, and he produced one of the most epic finishes to a tournament you'll see:

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson remain among the most popular players on tour and both enter the tournament with form on their side. The latter has never won the U.S. Open but has a track record of solid play at Shinnecock Hills, even if he suffered heartbreak at the course in 2004.

Woods' last win at a major came in the U.S. Open 10 years ago.

Prediction: On a course that suits his playing style, Rose converts his great form into a second U.S. Open title.