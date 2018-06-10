Vitali Klitschko, Jim Gray Inducted into International Boxing Hall of Fame

Alex Menendez/Getty Images

Vitali Klitschko and Jim Gray highlighted Sunday's induction ceremony for the International Boxing Hall of Fame's 2018 class.

"It's not reality—it's dream," Klitschko said, per the Associated Press (via ESPN.com). "I never expected I will be in [the Hall of Fame]. I didn't expect one day I become world champion in the United States. I'm very proud to be together with boxing legends. It's a dream to be in with Muhammad Ali."

Former boxers Erik Morales, Ronald "Winky" Wright and Sid Terris were also inducted along with broadcaster Steve Albert, German promoter Klaus-Peter Kohl, ring announcer Johnny Addie and promoter Lorraine Chargin. Terris, Addie and Chargin were honored posthumously.

Klitschko is the biggest name among the boxers inducted, finishing his career with a 45-2 record before his final fight in 2012. He won the WBO, WBA and WBC world heavyweight titles, completing one of the longest reigns in boxing history.

Along with his brother, Wladimir, the Klitschkos dominated the heavyweight division for close to a decade.

Vitali Klitschko ended his boxing career to pursue a political career in Ukraine, and he is now the mayor of Kiev.

Meanwhile, Gray has been a well-known broadcaster throughout his career, perhaps best known in the boxing community for his work covering the Mike Tyson-Evander Holyfield fight. Tyson was the one who introduced the 59-year-old.

"This award is way, way overdue," Tyson said. "I'm very proud of you. Well-deserved."

Gray spent about 40 years in boxing, mostly working for Showtime.