Model Winnie Harlow Mistakenly Waves Checkered Flag 1 Lap Early at Canadian GP

Model Winnie Harlow Mistakenly Waves Checkered Flag 1 Lap Early at Canadian GPJune 10, 2018
Supermodel Winnie Harlow inadvertently ended the Canadian Grand Prix two laps early when she mistakenly waived the checkered flag on the 69th lap rather than waiting for Lap 70.
Formula 1 @F1
When you tell @WinnieHarlow to wave the chequered flag too early 🙈 Miscommunications happen! #NoHarmDone https://t.co/3uWCl6zMbG
Harlow took the gaffe in stride on Twitter and explained a track worker told her to wave the flag at the incorrect time:
♔Winnie Harlow♔ @winnieharlow
“IT WASNT ME” *Shaggy Voice* when they tell you to wave the flag a lap too early 😂😩😡🏁🏁 but I’m so grateful no one was hurt! 🙏🏽🏎 @F1 https://t.co/2wBmH3SDOP
According to ESPN.com, the race became official based on the standings through 68 laps, with the final two laps wiped from the record book.
Sebastian Vettel earned the victory and now sits first in the Formula 1 standings with 121 points, one point better than defending champion Lewis Hamilton.
