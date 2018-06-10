Model Winnie Harlow Mistakenly Waves Checkered Flag 1 Lap Early at Canadian GP

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 10, 2018

MONTREAL, QC - JUNE 10: Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner talks with supermodel Winnie Harlow on the grid before the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 10, 2018 in Montreal, Canada. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Supermodel Winnie Harlow inadvertently ended the Canadian Grand Prix two laps early when she mistakenly waived the checkered flag on the 69th lap rather than waiting for Lap 70.

Harlow took the gaffe in stride on Twitter and explained a track worker told her to wave the flag at the incorrect time:

According to ESPN.com, the race became official based on the standings through 68 laps, with the final two laps wiped from the record book.

Sebastian Vettel earned the victory and now sits first in the Formula 1 standings with 121 points, one point better than defending champion Lewis Hamilton.

