Peru vs. Denmark: Team News, Live Stream, TV Info for World Cup 2018

The battle to escape Group C at the 2018 FIFA World Cup gets under way on Saturday, when Peru will take on Denmark in what appears to be the likely duel for who will finish second behind pool favourites France.

Euro 2016 finalists Les Bleus are heavily tipped to top the bunch in Group C, but either Peru or Denmark can send a clear message to Didier Deschamps' men with a fast start at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia.

Both teams were among the last countries to qualify for this summer's World Cup and left it to the dying days to secure their spots despite each boasting some fearsome streaks of form.

Peru manager Ricardo Gareca will take the nation back to a World Cup finals for the first time in 36 years, while the Danes are back in the competition after missing out on a place at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Denmark have only competed at four World Cups but have advanced past the group stage in three of those, a prolific record of making the knockout stages that they'll look to improve in Russia.

Date: Saturday, June 16

Time: 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET

Venue: Mordovia Arena, Saransk, Russia

Live Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK)/Fox Soccer Match Pass (U.S.)

TV Info: BBC (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Team News

The big miss for Denmark at this World Cup will be former Arsenal striker Nicklas Bendtner, whose absence from the tournament was confirmed by the Independent earlier in June, due to a groin injury:

Peru were delighted to learn a Swiss tribunal had ruled to lift captain Paolo Guerrero's 14-month drug suspension, per BBC Sport, clearing the striker to board the plane to Russia and participate.

Preview

Australia will do their bit to ensure the race for second place in Group C doesn't boil down to Peru and Denmark, although that latter pair appear the favourites to compete for a runners-up finish on paper.

A FourFourTwo panel agreed, while France were tipped for a first-place finish, Peru have the capacity to shock, and a Christian Eriksen-led Denmark come with their own threats:

Former United States international Alexi Lalas, meanwhile, gave Age Hareide's side his backing to proceed into the round of 16, with the Group C runner-up set to take on the winner of Group D, likely to be Argentina:

While they may have left it late to cement their qualification for Russia, both Peru and Denmark have been pretty imperious in churning out results of late.

Gracenote Live illustrated how these two Group C rivals account for two of the world's five best current unbeaten streaks—15 matches each:

Peru have drawn five and won 10, while Denmark have drawn seven and won eight, most recently defeating fellow World Cup attendees Mexico 2-0 in what was a fine morale booster to conclude their warm-up fixtures.

South America's final team to qualify are at long odds, as shown by OddsShark, but that only adds to their appeal as a dark-horse option:

The Peruvian team has conceded one goal in its last seven outings, and while they haven't exactly played a who's who of the world's elite in that time, it all makes for fine preparation ahead of a major tournament.

Denmark's defence hasn't been as solid and their major weapons lie largely in midfield, raising the question as to whether this squad has what it takes to overcome the lurking power of Peru.