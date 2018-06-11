French Open 2018: Wimbledon Predictions After Nadal vs. Thiem Results

Michel Euler/Associated Press

Rafael Nadal continued his clay court dominance on Sunday by winning an 11th French Open title after beating Dominic Thiem in straight sets at Roland Garros.

Over in the women's draw Simona Halep finally got her hands on a first Grand Slam as she came from a set down to beat Sloane Stephens.

The focus will now turn to the grass courts of Wimbledon where defending champion Roger Federer is expected to return to action after electing to skip the whole clay-court campaign.

Former champions Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic could also feature, while in the women's draw Serena Williams should return after pulling out of the French Open with injury.

Read on for a look at what might happen at the 2018 Wimbledon Championships which are due to start on July 2.

Nadal & Federer Back On Top

Nadal's French Open win means that the Spaniard and Federer have won the last six men's Grand Slam titles despite being in their thirties. Stuart Fraser at The Times highlighted their dominance:

A Wimbledon win for Nadal would put him on 18 Grand Slams just two behind Federer as the pair's rivalry shows no sign of ending anytime soon despite both players heading towards the end of their career.

Nadal dropped only a single set on his way to victory at Roland Garros but has found it tough going on the grass of Wimbledon in recent years. His last victory came in 2010, and he has suffered surprise early defeats to Lukas Rosol, Steve Darcis, Nick Kyrgios, Dustin Brown and Gilles Muller.

The French Open champion is yet to confirm he will definitely play at SW19, per Mikael McKenzie at the Sunday Express.

"Difficult for me to think about it now," he said. "My preparation, I believe, last year went well. And now I have to come back to speak with my team. Of course decide what's better for my body. No, that's the main thing always. I would love to be playing in as many places as possible, but you understand I need to check how I feel in the next couple of days."

Nadal will be a big loss to the tournament if he opts to stay away although fans will be able to see Federer in action again. The Swiss star could even return to the No.1 spot in the world if he does well at the Stuttgart Open, per journalist Jose Morgado:

Federer is one of the favourites to win Wimbledon, according to Murray who is yet to confirm if he will play after undergoing hip surgery in January, per Jack Wilson at the Sunday Express.

"I'm hoping I will be there [in contention at Wimbledon] but Roger Federer has obviously got a phenomenal record on grass," he said. "He's won seven times at Wimbledon so he'll definitely be up there as one of the favourites but you never know, it depends a little bit on the draw."

Djokovic's participation is also in doubt after he was knocked out of the French Open by the unseeded Marco Cecchinato. The former champion appeared upset after the match and said he did not know if he would play at Wimbledon, as shown by Guardian sport:

Elsewhere, Thiem and Alexander Zverev enjoyed strong French Open campaigns and will hope to carry that momentum to Wimbledon. Milos Raonic and Marin Cilic are also tough opponents on the grass and have both reached the final but are yet to lift the famous trophy.

In the women's draw Halep has eased the pressure on her shoulders after finally winning a first Grand Slam after losing her first three finals.

Halep's coach, Darren Cahill, has said the Romanian enlisted the help of Murray's psychologist, Alexis Castorri, to help land her first major title, per Simon Briggs at the Telegraph.

THOMAS SAMSON/Getty Images

The Romanian will now hope she can follow in Murray's footsteps by winning more Grand Slams starting at Wimbledon

There's plenty of strength in depth in women's tennis and Garbine Muguruza will be out to defend the title she won in 2017. The 24-year-old was beaten by Halep in the semi-finals of the French Open but could get her revenge on the grass.

Williams is also expected to return after an injury to her pectoral muscle forced her out of the French, according to her coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

"Within two weeks she should recover and will be able to hit again," Mouratoglou told BBC Radio 5 live (h/t BBC Sport). "Then she has 15 days to do a lot of fitness and improve her speed on court. She should be ready for Wimbledon."

Two-time winner Petra Kvitova will also be a contender while