Sebastian Vettel Wins 2018 Canadian F1 Grand Prix, Overtakes Lewis Hamilton

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Sebastian Vettel won the 2018 Canadian Formula One Grand Prix after finishing ahead of Valtteri Bottas at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal on Sunday.

Vettel led the race from start to finish to give Ferrari its first win in Canada since 2004. It also means Vettel has overtaken Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton at the top of the Drivers' Championship standings after the latter could only finish fifth and failed overtake Red Bull Racing's Daniel Ricciardo in fourth late on.

The win was the 50th of Vettel's illustrious career, and he dedicated it to Ferrari fans:

Meanwhile, Mercedes man Bottas felt he'd done all he could, having failed to secured pole during qualifying:

Max Verstappen finished third, but the Red Bull Racing ace still took pleasure from the race:

Here are the updated standings:

The early stage of the race saw a huge crash involving Brendon Hartley and Lance Stroll. The latter was taken out of the race after the scary collision, although thankfully both drivers were unhurt:

Vettel was superb on the restart, making the most of being on pole to edge into the lead. Verstappen had made a fast start aided by the hypersoft tyres, a grade softer than many of those around him.

Unfortunately for Verstappen, Bottas held firm and usurped the Dutchman as Vettel's closest competitor. Further back, Bottas' team-mate was having trouble:

While Hamilton was floundering in fourth, Vettel was busy clocking the fastest lap. The Ferrari star was also increasing his lead over a suddenly uncomfortable Verstappen:

Vettel was driving well on the ultrasofts, but Verstappen was giving up on them. Verstappen's lack of comfort allowed Kimi Raikkonen to overtake him and move into the top three, while Ricciardo went ahead of Hamilton after a brilliant overcut.

While Verstappen and others were visiting the pits, Vettel was content to work his ultrasofts for all they could take. The leader had yet to pit with 25 laps gone but still maintained a healthy lead:

Verstappen did stage a recovery, though, as he soon overtook Raikkonen to reclaim third place. The latter was next left trailing by Ricciardo, then Hamilton.

There was heartbreak for Fernando Alonso on his 300th race day, when the Spaniard was forced to retire due to a failure with the exhaust.

At 40 laps, Bottas begin to up the pace in a bid to catch Vettel. It was a tall order with the Mercedes engine, unchanged for this race, lacking the strength for the high-power circuit in Montreal.

Bottas had switched to supersofts following his visit to the pits, with Vettel doing the same. A mistake from Bottas at Turn 1 after he'd lapped Carlos Sainz proved decisive:

It left Bottas trailing the leader by more than seven seconds. The gap was too great for Bottas to overcome as Vettel cruised to a well-deserved, emphatic win.

Further back, Hamilton was going all-out to catch Ricciardo in fourth and keep his place atop the Drivers' Championship standings:

Had he finished fourth, Hamilton would have remained top of the Championship race by a single point. Instead, Vettel added weight to his bid to win the championship and make up for wasting a commanding lead over Hamilton last season.