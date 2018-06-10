Sebastian Vettel Wins 2018 Canadian F1 Grand Prix, Overtakes Lewis Hamilton

Sebastian Vettel Wins 2018 Canadian F1 Grand Prix, Overtakes Lewis HamiltonJune 10, 2018
Sebastian Vettel won the 2018 Canadian Formula One Grand Prix after finishing ahead of Valtteri Bottas at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal on Sunday.
Vettel led the race from start to finish to give Ferrari its first win in Canada since 2004. It also means Vettel has overtaken Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton at the top of the Drivers' Championship standings after the latter could only finish fifth and failed overtake Red Bull Racing's Daniel Ricciardo in fourth late on.
The win was the 50th of Vettel's illustrious career, and he dedicated it to Ferrari fans:
Formula 1 @F1
VETTEL: "To have a race like we had today was unbelievable. The Ferrari fans will have a blast tonight" #CanadianGP 🇨🇦 #F1 https://t.co/1VK6ImlAs9
Meanwhile, Mercedes man Bottas felt he'd done all he could, having failed to secured pole during qualifying:
Formula 1 @F1
BOTTAS: "I think this was the maximum today. From pole it could have been different, but not from P2" #CanadianGP 🇨🇦 #F1 https://t.co/tsrLoP4G8u
Max Verstappen finished third, but the Red Bull Racing ace still took pleasure from the race:
Formula 1 @F1
VERSTAPPEN: "I think we were really competitive. It was a good race. I enjoyed it" #CanadianGP 🇨🇦 #F1 https://t.co/EfuHUdccc9
Here are the updated standings:
Formula 1 @F1
DRIVER STANDINGS We have a new championship leader, one third into the season Vettel leads Hamilton by just ONE point 👀 #CanadianGP 🇨🇦 #F1 https://t.co/eCpg02TCq3
The early stage of the race saw a huge crash involving Brendon Hartley and Lance Stroll. The latter was taken out of the race after the scary collision, although thankfully both drivers were unhurt:
Formula 1 @F1
LAP 1/70: Great start for Vettel but there's been a huge impact behind Hartley and Stroll are OUT #CanadianGP 🇨🇦 #F1 https://t.co/7mazteuo3X
Vettel was superb on the restart, making the most of being on pole to edge into the lead. Verstappen had made a fast start aided by the hypersoft tyres, a grade softer than many of those around him.
Unfortunately for Verstappen, Bottas held firm and usurped the Dutchman as Vettel's closest competitor. Further back, Bottas' team-mate was having trouble:
Sky Sports F1 🏎 @SkySportsF1
"I'm having dropouts of power," reports Hamilton LIVE NOW on Sky Sports F1 – Channel 406 📺 Sky Go: https://t.co/fxH131oxfk 🗒️ Blog: https://t.co/SzGssXnjAZ #SkyF1 #F1 #CanadianGP 🇨🇦🍁 https://t.co/dnIZZKEScu
While Hamilton was floundering in fourth, Vettel was busy clocking the fastest lap. The Ferrari star was also increasing his lead over a suddenly uncomfortable Verstappen:
Channel 4 F1® @C4F1
Lap 10/70: Pole sitter Vettel is nearly three seconds clear of second-placed Bottas 😮 Ricciardo is above Raikkonen in P5 as the only change in the starting top six 👊 #C4F1 🇨🇦 #CanadianGP https://t.co/IjCtujWRJJ
Vettel was driving well on the ultrasofts, but Verstappen was giving up on them. Verstappen's lack of comfort allowed Kimi Raikkonen to overtake him and move into the top three, while Ricciardo went ahead of Hamilton after a brilliant overcut.
While Verstappen and others were visiting the pits, Vettel was content to work his ultrasofts for all they could take. The leader had yet to pit with 25 laps gone but still maintained a healthy lead:
Channel 4 F1® @C4F1
Lap 25/70: Vettel is five seconds clear of Bottas - and the leaders are lapping half a second quicker than the drivers who have pitted 👏👏 Raikkonen is a distant P3 ahead of Verstappen, Ricciardo and Hamilton 🤔 #C4F1 🇨🇦 #CanadianGP https://t.co/34T5m56jVb
Verstappen did stage a recovery, though, as he soon overtook Raikkonen to reclaim third place. The latter was next left trailing by Ricciardo, then Hamilton.
There was heartbreak for Fernando Alonso on his 300th race day, when the Spaniard was forced to retire due to a failure with the exhaust.
At 40 laps, Bottas begin to up the pace in a bid to catch Vettel. It was a tall order with the Mercedes engine, unchanged for this race, lacking the strength for the high-power circuit in Montreal.
Bottas had switched to supersofts following his visit to the pits, with Vettel doing the same. A mistake from Bottas at Turn 1 after he'd lapped Carlos Sainz proved decisive:
Formula 1 @F1
LAP 56/70: Bottas had closed the gap with Vettel to around three seconds... Then this happened 😖 #CanadianGP 🇨🇦 #F1 https://t.co/w3mxb463ih
It left Bottas trailing the leader by more than seven seconds. The gap was too great for Bottas to overcome as Vettel cruised to a well-deserved, emphatic win.
Further back, Hamilton was going all-out to catch Ricciardo in fourth and keep his place atop the Drivers' Championship standings:
Formula 1 @F1
LAP 63/70: Gap from RIC to HAM is 0.7 seconds As it stands, Hamilton would slip to second place in the 2018 Drivers' Championship, trailing Vettel by a single point #CanadianGP 🇨🇦 #F1 https://t.co/eQyhI1sZ6e
Had he finished fourth, Hamilton would have remained top of the Championship race by a single point. Instead, Vettel added weight to his bid to win the championship and make up for wasting a commanding lead over Hamilton last season.
KD Validates Dubs Move for Good