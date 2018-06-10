Hulk Hogan Says Talks Are Moving 'Quite Quickly' on Potential WWE Return

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Hulk Hogan may be nearing a formal return to WWE.

Speaking on the red carpet of his Legends of the Ring event with Ric Flair on Saturday night, Hogan told interviewer Chris Van Vliet he's in ongoing negotiations with WWE regarding his comeback.

"Things are moving in that direction quite quickly," Hogan said (h/t Wrestling Inc's Raj Giri). "It's all about execution and timing and the right place and the right time, but things are good."

WWE excommunicated Hogan from the company in 2015 after he was caught making racist comments on a leaked tape. Not only did WWE release Hogan from his legends contract, but it also removed any mention of him from its website and subsequent WWE broadcasts.

Despite the circumstances behind his departure and lengthy time away, Hogan's eventual return in some capacity is likely inevitable.

WWE was a producer for HBO's Andre The Giant documentary, thus presumably signed off on in-person interviews with Hogan and the usage of archival footage that includes the Hulkster.

That seemed like a big step, considering the mere mention of Hogan on WWE programming was enough to raise eyebrows in recent years.

PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson reported in March that Hogan and WWE engaged discussions about his future. WWE denied in a statement it agreed to a contract with Hogan but acknowledged representatives met with the former world champion "about how he can help others learn from his mistakes."