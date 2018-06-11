US Open Odds 2018: Latest Lines for Top Favorites at Shinnecock Hills

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Dustin Johnson heads into the 2018 U.S. Open as the favourite for victory at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Long Island, New York.

The tournament starts on Thursday and will see the world's best golfers bidding to lift one of the sport's major championships.

Here's a look at the latest lines for the 2018 U.S. Open. All odds are courtesy of OddsShark.

Dustin Johnson 11/1

Rory McIlroy 12/1

Jordan Spieth 14/1

Jason Day 14/1

Justin Thomas 14/1

Justin Rose 14/1

Rickie Fowler 16/1

Tiger Woods 20/1

Jon Rahm 20/1

Brooks Koepka 25/1

U.S. Open Preview

Johnson won his first major at the U.S. Open in 2016 and has the talent to add another title to his collection during his career.

The American will play with Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods in the first two rounds, which should make for exciting viewing.

Woods will be making his first appearance at the U.S. Open since 2015, and the three-time winner is a little further out with the oddsmakers at 20/1.

The 42-year-old sounds confident ahead of the tournament, per the Golf Channel:

Woods has shown glimmers of his best form since returning to action following spinal surgery, but he is still chasing a tournament win that will cap off his comeback in style.

Thomas is at 14/1 and is a real contender, as he showed by winning the 2017 PGA Championship. He offered his view of the test awaiting the players at Shinnecock Hills, per the U.S. Open:



McIlroy is also part of a power pairing after being drawn with Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson. The Northern Irishman won the tournament in 2011 and is looking forward to the test:

When he's at his best, McIlroy can be untouchable, but he has work to do as he's missed the cut at the U.S. Open for the last two years.