French Open 2018: Men's Final Winner, Score and Twitter Reaction

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IJune 10, 2018

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 10: Rafael Nadal of Spain is seen with the trophy after his Men's Singles Final match against Dominic Thiem of Austria during day fiftteen of the 2018 French Open at Roland Garros on June 10, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal beat Dominic Thiem in straight sets to win the 2018 French Open at Roland Garros on Sunday and lift the trophy for the 11th time in his career.

The defending champion was the hot favourite to retain his title and broke early in the first set. However, Thiem hit back to level it up before Nadal broke again to take it 6-4.

Nadal stepped it up in the second set and took it 6-3, but there were a few nerves in the third as he called for the trainer and had treatment on his hand. It was to prove only a scare as Nadal wrapped up the set 6-2.

Roland Garros shared Nadal's reaction after winning the title again:

The sporting world was quick to offer its congratulations to Nadal:

Meanwhile, there was disappointment for Thiem who beat Nadal in the 2018 Madrid Masters in May but could not produce a repeat result.

However, Nadal said he thinks the Austrian can go on and lift the title at Roland Garros:

Thiem could do little to stop Nadal who produced his best tennis and was relentless on his way to victory. The seventh seed did not impress former champion Ken Rosewall, per Metro's George Bellshaw:

Nadal will now turn his attentions to the grass court season and focus on Wimbledon. The Spaniard has not won since 2010 but will head to London in great shape after continuing his dominance in Paris.

