French Open 2018: Men's Final Winner, Score and Twitter Reaction

French Open 2018: Men's Final Winner, Score and Twitter ReactionJune 10, 2018
Rafael Nadal beat Dominic Thiem in straight sets to win the 2018 French Open at Roland Garros on Sunday and lift the trophy for the 11th time in his career.
The defending champion was the hot favourite to retain his title and broke early in the first set. However, Thiem hit back to level it up before Nadal broke again to take it 6-4.
Nadal stepped it up in the second set and took it 6-3, but there were a few nerves in the third as he called for the trainer and had treatment on his hand. It was to prove only a scare as Nadal wrapped up the set 6-2.
Roland Garros shared Nadal's reaction after winning the title again:
Roland-Garros @rolandgarros
"It's amazing, I can’t describe my feelings because it’s not even a dream to win here 11 times. It’s impossible to think something like this." @RafaelNadal #RG18 https://t.co/68MfcWmyqQ
The sporting world was quick to offer its congratulations to Nadal:
Brad Gilbert @bgtennisnation
Congratulations 🎈🎉🍾 to Vamos-Rafa @RafaelNadal on your absolutely astounding 11th @rolandgarros 17th slam of your career standing ovation 👏 to your genius work the last 15 days 👊💪👍😎🎾
Sergio Garcia @TheSergioGarcia
11 @rolandgarros for @RafaelNadal!!! Amazing!! What a machine!! Enorme Rafa!! 🎾🇪🇸
Pat Cash @TheRealPatCash
With his 11th @rolandgarros title #Nadal again proves why winning a best-of-five set match on clay against him is the toughest task in all of tennis. Arguably all of sport. #RG18
Mario Götze @MarioGoetze
Thank you @rolandgarros for the invite to see the legend @RafaelNadal. He won the French Open for the 11th time 🏆 https://t.co/fRGEa16JRR
Luís Figo @LuisFigo
Congratulations!! Enhorabuena 11x winner @rolandgarros Amazing!!! One of the best sportsman of all times @rafaelnadal 👏👏🎾 https://t.co/hLz1zzO8lk
Gabriela Sabatini @sabatinigabyok
Enorme @RafaelNadal 11 Roland Garros!!!😍 “King of clay” 👑🎾👏👏👏👏👏👏 #crack #laundecima #VamosRafa11 #RG18 https://t.co/sqMv8Jdjlh
Kevin Anderson @KAndersonATP
A big congratulations to @RafaelNadal on an unprecedented 11th @rolandgarros Championship! A really incredible achievement 🙌
Meanwhile, there was disappointment for Thiem who beat Nadal in the 2018 Madrid Masters in May but could not produce a repeat result.
However, Nadal said he thinks the Austrian can go on and lift the title at Roland Garros:
Roland-Garros @rolandgarros
"He’s a good friend. One of these players that the tour needs. I am sure you will win here in the next couple of years." Heartfelt words from @RafaelNadal to @ThiemDomi. #RG18 https://t.co/5xd6yNOZFD
Thiem could do little to stop Nadal who produced his best tennis and was relentless on his way to victory. The seventh seed did not impress former champion Ken Rosewall, per Metro's George Bellshaw:
George Bellshaw @BellshawGeorge
Ken Rosewall: 'I think Dominic was a little bit disappointing with his own game today.' Bit harsh...
Nadal will now turn his attentions to the grass court season and focus on Wimbledon. The Spaniard has not won since 2010 but will head to London in great shape after continuing his dominance in Paris.
