Mets Rumors: New York Considering Michael Conforto Demotion to Minor Leagues

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJune 10, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 06: Michael Conforto #30 of the New York Mets in action against the Baltimore Orioles during a game at Citi Field on June 6, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The New York Mets are reportedly mulling a minor league demotion for center fielder Michael Conforto.

According to the New York Post's Joel Sherman, "the Mets are at least considering whether he would benefit from a minor league stint to try to get his swing right" after he returned from shoulder surgery one month early.

Sherman added that the Mets have discussed demoting Conforto when Yoenis Cespedes returns from his minor league rehab assignment. It's unclear when Cespedes will be back, however, after he was pulled from Saturday's game with right quad tightness.

To this point, Conforto has pushed back against the idea of another minor league stint.

"Triple-A is not an answer," he said, per Sherman. "I've been through that. I have done all I can do down there. I play at this level, that's it."

Through 52 games, Conforto has slashed .219/.340/.365 with seven home runs, 16 RBI, 55 strikeouts and 32 walks.

The 25-year-old showed some promise last month when he hit .256 with five homers, but he's batting a lowly .080 through 29 plate appearances in June.

