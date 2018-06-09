CM Punk Transported to Hospital for CT Scan on Facial Injury After UFC 225

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

CM Punk's second UFC fight turned into a disaster and resulted in the former WWE champion being taken to the hospital.

Per MMA Fighting's Ariel Helwani, UFC announced Punk will undergo a facial CT scan following his loss to Mike Jackson at UFC 225 on Saturday.

Punk was making his first appearance in a mixed martial arts fight since September 2016 when he lost to Mickey Gall.

After lasting just two minutes, 46 seconds against Gall, Punk was able to make it through all three rounds on Saturday. The former WWE champion lost a lopsided decision with all three judges scoring the bout 30-26 in favor of Jackson.

Despite the loss, Punk got to compete in his hometown of Chicago. He had a busy week away from the Octagon, winning a civil lawsuit against WWE doctor Chris Amann after Amann accused him of defamation from a podcast interview in 2014.