CM Punk Transported to Hospital for CT Scan on Facial Injury After UFC 225

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 10, 2018

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 09: CM Punk walks towards the Octagon prior to facing Mike Jackson in their welterweight fight during the UFC 225 event at the United Center on June 9, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

CM Punk's second UFC fight turned into a disaster and resulted in the former WWE champion being taken to the hospital.

Per MMA Fighting's Ariel Helwani, UFC announced Punk will undergo a facial CT scan following his loss to Mike Jackson at UFC 225 on Saturday.

Punk was making his first appearance in a mixed martial arts fight since September 2016 when he lost to Mickey Gall.

After lasting just two minutes, 46 seconds against Gall, Punk was able to make it through all three rounds on Saturday. The former WWE champion lost a lopsided decision with all three judges scoring the bout 30-26 in favor of Jackson.

Despite the loss, Punk got to compete in his hometown of Chicago. He had a busy week away from the Octagon, winning a civil lawsuit against WWE doctor Chris Amann after Amann accused him of defamation from a podcast interview in 2014.

