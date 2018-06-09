MMA Heavyweight Chugs Beer out of a Shoe After Win at UFC 225

Nathan McCarter@McCarterNFeatured ColumnistJune 10, 2018

Fighters are a different breed, and UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa proved that yet again at UFC 225 in Chicago on Saturday after his unanimous-decision win over Andrei Arlovski.

Tuivasa is known for doing a "shoey" after his victories. Just what is a shoey? Drinking a beer from someone's worn shoe.

Tuivasa requested UFC commentator Joe Rogan's shoe, but the former Fear Factor host was having none of it. Rogan called it disgusting and Tuivasa exited the cage:

Awaiting him was a shoe with beer from an all-too-eager fan. And Tuivasa chugged it. From a shoe. And he didn't finish there. He did another before he hit the backstage area.

Tuivasa is making his rounds and becoming known for this feat as well as being an exciting prospect in the UFC's heavyweight division.

