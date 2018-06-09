Triple Crown Winner 2018: Bob Baffert's Justify Celebration, Reaction

Triple Crown Winner 2018: Bob Baffert's Justify Celebration, ReactionJune 9, 2018
Justify became the second horse in four years to win the Triple Crown, finishing it off with wire-to-wire victory at the Belmont Stakes on Saturday.
With Justify's triumph, Bob Baffert became the second trainer in history with multiple Triple Crowns on his resume. He also trained American Pharoah during his run to the record books in 2015.
Jay Privman @DRFPrivman
Bob Baffert now stands alone as the trainer with the most wins in Triple Crown races, with 15. He is the second person to train two Triple Crown winners.
Jim Fitzsimmons accomplished the feat with Gallant Fox in 1930 and Omaha in 1935. Baffert seemed happy to be part of that two-man group:
After 45 years as a horse trainer and 2,848 career wins, Baffert noted the feeling of victory isn't one that gets stale:
At The Races @AtTheRaces
"It never gets old!" - Bob Baffert, Triple Crown winner as a trainer for the second time https://t.co/SuOoJdcQsK
This has been a remarkable year for Justify already. His first career race was on Feb. 18 at Santa Anita Park when Baffert introduced the new star to the world:
Jay Privman @DRFPrivman
I'll never forget the morning of Feb. 18, when Bob Baffert told me, "I've got some big plans for that colt." Hours later, he won his first start. Big plans? Uh, yeah.
Even though Baffert seemed to know Justify was a special horse four months ago, he still didn't want to tempt fate. The 65-year-old invited a special guest into his box at Belmont Park who was also present when American Pharoah won the race three years ago:
The reaction across social media for history-making wins by Baffert and Justify was rapturous:
Paul Lo Duca @paulloduca16
Mike Smith and Bob Baffert are one of the best duos in any sport if not the best. #Justify
rickbozich @rickbozich
Super ride by Smith. Super training job by Baffert. Super duper horse in Justify. Awesome performance.
Justin Spears @JustinESports
— Eagles win the Super Bowl behind Nick Foles. — Steve Kerr, Bruce Fraser, Iggy won their 3rd ring in Golden State. — Bob Baffert and Justify win the Triple Crown. Not a bad year for professional Wildcats.
Rodger Sherman @rodger_sherman
[If Horse Racing Twitter was NBA Twitter] JUSTIFY STAN: "Justify ran the Preakness in 1:55.93! In the rain! AP could never!" AMERICAN PHAROAH STAN: "AP won it by 7 lengths! He didn't need to go faster!" KOBE STAN, FOR SOME REASON "Kobe better tho" EVERYBODY ELSE: "... shut up"
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Bob Baffert joins "Sunny Jim" Fitzsimmons as the only trainers to win the Triple Crown twice. Baffert captured the Triple Crown in 2015 with American Pharoah. Justify defeated 9 horses in the Belmont Stakes, the largest Belmont field ever beaten by a Triple Crown winner. https://t.co/OFCoB6UGI1
Andy Serling @andyserling
Justify did something remarkable in winning six races in 111 days, five of them going two turns. This is something you likely won't ever see again. We can discuss where he fits from an historical perspective at another time. For now it's just congratulation on an amazing feat.
Darren Rovell @darrenrovell
Justify’s breeding deal with Coolmore is now worth $85 million, $25 million win bonus for winning Triple Crown.
After starting the year in obscurity, Justify has become the biggest star in horse racing in the span of four months. He has won each of his six races since that day in February and has yet to be tested by any of the competition.
The Belmont Stakes was supposed to be Justify's most difficult challenge. Instead, he turned it into a victory lap on his road to history.
Justify Captures Triple Crown at Belmont 👑