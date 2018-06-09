Triple Crown Winner 2018: Bob Baffert's Justify Celebration, Reaction

Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

Justify became the second horse in four years to win the Triple Crown, finishing it off with wire-to-wire victory at the Belmont Stakes on Saturday.

With Justify's triumph, Bob Baffert became the second trainer in history with multiple Triple Crowns on his resume. He also trained American Pharoah during his run to the record books in 2015.

Jim Fitzsimmons accomplished the feat with Gallant Fox in 1930 and Omaha in 1935. Baffert seemed happy to be part of that two-man group:

After 45 years as a horse trainer and 2,848 career wins, Baffert noted the feeling of victory isn't one that gets stale:

This has been a remarkable year for Justify already. His first career race was on Feb. 18 at Santa Anita Park when Baffert introduced the new star to the world:

Even though Baffert seemed to know Justify was a special horse four months ago, he still didn't want to tempt fate. The 65-year-old invited a special guest into his box at Belmont Park who was also present when American Pharoah won the race three years ago:

The reaction across social media for history-making wins by Baffert and Justify was rapturous:

After starting the year in obscurity, Justify has become the biggest star in horse racing in the span of four months. He has won each of his six races since that day in February and has yet to be tested by any of the competition.

The Belmont Stakes was supposed to be Justify's most difficult challenge. Instead, he turned it into a victory lap on his road to history.