Kamaru Usman, Manager Ali Abdelaziz Involved in Fight with Fans at PFL Show

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 9, 2018

SANTIAGO, CHILE - MAY 19: Kamaru Usman of Nigeria warms up backstage prior to his bout against Demian Maia of Brazil during the UFC Fight Night event at Movistar Arena on May 19, 2018 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Kamaru Usman and Ali Abdelaziz, Usman's manager, were involved in an altercation with fans during Thursday's Professional Fighters League event.

In a video of the incident, Usman and Abdelaziz are seen yelling at a fan in the crowd before Usman shoved him and the fan responded by pushing Usman.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

