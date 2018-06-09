Kamaru Usman, Manager Ali Abdelaziz Involved in Fight with Fans at PFL Show

Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Kamaru Usman and Ali Abdelaziz, Usman's manager, were involved in an altercation with fans during Thursday's Professional Fighters League event.

In a video of the incident, Usman and Abdelaziz are seen yelling at a fan in the crowd before Usman shoved him and the fan responded by pushing Usman.



