Former NFL OT Kenyatta Jones Dies at Age 39

Eliot J. Schechter/Getty Images

Former New England Patriots and Washington Redskins offensive tackle Kenyatta Jones died Saturday at the age of 39.

According to Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times, Jones' mother, Jessica Hadley-Brown, said he died of cardiac arrest in Colorado.

The Pats selected Jones with the No. 96 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2001 NFL draft out of South Florida.

That made Jones the first player to be drafted in the history of South Florida football.

The Gainesville, Florida, native spent three seasons in New England and was part of the team that won Super Bowl XXXVI against the St. Louis Rams in 2002.

After appearing in five games as a reserve during his rookie season, Jones made 11 starts for the Patriots in 2002.

He was released the following season while on the physically unable to perform list and later signed with the Redskins.

Jones played three games for Washington in 2004 and then went on to spend time with the Arena Football League's Tampa Bay Storm.

He was last part of the New York Sentinels' United Football League roster in 2009, but Jones never appeared in a regular-season game for the team.