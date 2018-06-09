Belmont Stakes 2018 Payout: Prize Money Purse and Triple Crown Order of Finish

Belmont Stakes 2018 Payout: Prize Money Purse and Triple Crown Order of FinishJune 9, 2018
Justify achieved history Saturday in the Belmont Stakes, becoming the 13th horse to win the Triple Crown.
The result was never in doubt, with Justify going wire-to-wire in the victory. He came firing out of the gates, and no horse could touch him over the 1 ½-mile race. NBC Sports shared a replay of the final stretch:
The dream is now a reality! Justify has won the #TripleCrown! https://t.co/I3Tn4pBM1M
Below are the top three finishers and the race payouts:
2018 Belmont Stakes Results (via NBC Broadcast)
Horse (Post, Jockey, Trainer)
1. Justify (1, Mike Smith, Bob Baffert) Payout: $800,000
2. Gronkowski (6, Jose Ortiz, Chad Brown) Payout: $280,000
3. Hofburg (4, Irad Ortiz, William I. Mott) Payout: $150,000
2018 Belmont Stakes Payouts (via NBC Broadcast)
1st: Justify 4-5 (Win: $3.60; Place: $3.50; Show: $2.80)
2nd: Gronkowski 24-1 (Place: $13.80; Show: $7.00)
3rd: Hofburg 5-1 (Show: $3.70)
$2 Exacta (1-6): $89.00
$1 Trifecta (1-6-4): $229.74
$1 Superfecta (1-6-4-8): $1,051.50
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
