Belmont Stakes 2018 Payout: Prize Money Purse and Triple Crown Order of Finish

Justify (1), with jockey Mike Smith up, crosses the finish line to win the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race and the Triple Crown, Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan)
Justify achieved history Saturday in the Belmont Stakes, becoming the 13th horse to win the Triple Crown.

The result was never in doubt, with Justify going wire-to-wire in the victory. He came firing out of the gates, and no horse could touch him over the 1 ½-mile race. NBC Sports shared a replay of the final stretch:

Below are the top three finishers and the race payouts:

     

2018 Belmont Stakes Results (via NBC Broadcast)

Horse (Post, Jockey, Trainer)

1. Justify (1, Mike Smith, Bob Baffert) Payout: $800,000

2. Gronkowski (6, Jose Ortiz, Chad Brown) Payout: $280,000

3. Hofburg (4, Irad Ortiz, William I. Mott) Payout: $150,000

     

2018 Belmont Stakes Payouts (via NBC Broadcast)

1st: Justify 4-5 (Win: $3.60; Place: $3.50; Show: $2.80)

2nd: Gronkowski 24-1 (Place: $13.80; Show: $7.00)

3rd: Hofburg 5-1 (Show: $3.70)

$2 Exacta (1-6): $89.00

$1 Trifecta (1-6-4): $229.74

$1 Superfecta (1-6-4-8): $1,051.50

        

