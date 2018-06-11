Under-the-Radar MLB Trade Targets with Big Impact for Bargain Prices

1 of 10

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Kelvin Herrera isn't the only big-name reliever who's going to draw a crowd ahead of the July 31 trade deadline. Crowds will also flock to Zach Britton, Brad Hand and Raisel Iglesias.

The list of less-big names worth considering, however, starts with Jared Hughes.

The 32-year-old had his moments in seven years with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers, but he's only now enjoying his big break. Hughes has appeared in 29 games for the Cincinnati Reds and put up a 1.02 ERA across 35.1 innings.

Of course, ERA isn't the best gauge for relievers. And given that nothing about his velocity, locations or pitch selection jumps off the page, Hughes seemingly hasn't evolved as much as his ERA suggests.

That's OK, though, because even run-of-the-mill Hughes offers valuable services. He's solid at getting right-handed batters out, and he's excellent at inducing ground balls with his bowling-ball sinker. The 61.4 GB% he has this season ranks eighth among relievers.

Hughes is under contract through 2019 with an option for 2020, so the Reds don't need to take the first offer they get for him. But he won't cost as much as the relief market's shiny objects, and he could be worth his weight in gold for a contender.